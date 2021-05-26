For Love of Nature: River snorkeling for summer adventure

The male chub, for example, build nests out of gravel from April to June. These minnows carry stones in their mouth, one by one, to create a place for the female to lay eggs.

Other minnows, including the rosyside dace and mountain redbelly dace, arrive to take advantage of the chub’s work and deposit their own eggs in the mound.

In addition to fish, you might spy tadpoles, salamanders, crayfish, turtles, snakes or even freshwater mussels, one of the most fascinating and endangered groups of animals on Earth.

With a mask and snorkel, all you need is clear water, which can still be found near the Appalachian Mountains. Cabe suggests the Tye River in Nelson County as a great spot.

Near its headwaters off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the Tye offers colorful minnows and native brook trout, while its lowest elevation includes Piedmont species like the longnose gar and sunfish.

Southwest Virginia, where the water drains to the Tennessee River, is another excellent snorkeling area, where the largest salamander in the U.S., the Eastern hellbender, can be found. Hellbenders can reach 29 inches in length, though they average 12 to 15 inches.