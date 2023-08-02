A robin and several blue jay fledglings fluttered their wings and opened their beaks, waiting to be fed by a worker at Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary.

She squirted a protein-packed mixture into their waiting mouths until they were satisfied, except for the baby red-eyed vireo, which continued to beg for more.

“He always wants more,” said Sarah Cooperman, executive director of the sanctuary, which specializes in helping baby animals.

The fledglings are fed every 30 minutes, 12 hours a day to imitate the work their parents would do.

Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary is tucked way off U.S. 29 in Nelson County, a good spot to nurse and rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife.

Established in 2004 in Schuyler, the sanctuary moved to Shipman in 2015 to accommodate increasing numbers of animals.

Eight years ago, they helped 650 animals. Now the numbers exceed 900. Cooperman sees two things at play.

“Due to climate change, there are longer baby seasons,” she said, meaning more batches of babies. And as more people move into the area and destroy habitat, there is less space for wildlife to move about safely.

The sanctuary also gets a fair number of fledglings that are resting on the ground while learning to fly, but people think they are injured. As with fawns, they are usually best left alone unless they don’t move for 24 hours.

When in doubt, call a wildlife facility for advice.

Severely injured animals go to the Wildlife Center of Virginia in Waynesboro, but once healthy enough, some move to Rockfish for rehabilitation.

The Rockfish staff works hard to prevent their patients from imprinting on humans, crucial to successfully returning them to the wild. If they can’t be paired with their own kind, mirrors are placed in their cages.

Three young foxes whose mother had been shot skittered away as we approached them in their pen.

In another nearby pen, barred owls hunkered in a corner, waiting to be released once they prove they can catch a live mouse.

In the nursery, a passel of baby opossums are fed eight times a day with a long tube to imitate the teat in their mother’s pouch. She had been killed on a road.

The sanctuary cares for many rabies-vector species, so all of its workers are vaccinated.

Because it is one of few such facilities, it receives animals from across the state. By law, vector species have to be released in the same county they are found in.

The sanctuary receives about 350 songbirds a year, which are released on the property, and 400 to 600 mammals, most released in Nelson County.

Nine educational ambassadors, animals that cannot be returned to the wild due to injuries or imprinting, greet visitors or travel to schools, senior centers and nursing homes.

A red-eared slider turtle, woodland box turtle, corn snake, eastern rat snake, black vulture, crow and red-tailed hawk are among the ambassadors at the center.

The nonprofit sanctuary relies on donations and volunteers to keep it running. For more information, check rockfishwildlife