Every morning I close the curtains in our bedrooms to keep the afternoon sun from beating in.

More importantly, we leave our programmable thermostat alone, and experts advise the best way to stay cool and save energy is to resist turning down the thermostat.

A recent article in The Washington Post explains cranking down your thermostat will only strain your air conditioner, which already has to work harder when it’s hot out, without really cooling down your house any faster.

It also increases your energy use, placing more pressure on the electricity grid and potentially contributing to blackouts or brownouts during periods of high demand.

And, more importantly, it contributes to global warming. People are dying from heat in increasing numbers.

Though Central Virginia has been lucky this summer, globally July was the hottest month in recorded history.

Even at normal temperatures, folks lucky enough to have AC are likely to tinker with it too often.

When the indoor temperature is warmer than your thermostat setting, your system turns on. But setting the thermostat really low doesn’t increase your air conditioner’s cooling capacity.

Continuously running the AC guzzles energy and can shorten the lifespan of your system.

A study conducted on the University of Georgia’s campus in Athens in summer 2014 found people reported feeling comfortable in indoor temperatures anywhere between 71 and 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Think how many homes and businesses keep their thermostats even lower, requiring you to wear a sweater to bear it. If we can’t sit indoors in short sleeves, there is something wrong. Talk to your employer if you work in an icy setting.

When you’re not at home for extended periods of time, experts advise setting your thermostat 5 to 10 degrees warmer.

Programming your thermostat to a higher temperature for eight hours per day could result in an annual energy savings of as much as 10%.

The time of day you do a temperature setback also matters. Hot afternoons are when demand is highest and when a setback is most useful. It’s also when you should avoid using other appliances.

Remember, though, that air conditioners also are critical for dehumidifying, which is a major part of keeping you feeling cool and comfortable, so turning them too high can be problematic.

Ceiling fans also make the air feel cooler and typically require little energy to run.

Other tips to beat the heat include avoiding using appliances such as dishwashers, ovens, stovetops and dryers, which can make spaces hotter and more humid and force your air conditioner to work harder.

Summer is the time to look for no-cook recipes, use an outdoor grill and hang clothes on the line. Use cold water when washing clothes.

When (and if) it’s cool at night, open your windows, but close them in the morning before the air warms up again.

As the planet continues to heat up, we have to find multiple ways to cool down more efficiently and use fewer fossil fuels.