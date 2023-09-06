On a recent morning, the buzz of a ruby-throated hummingbird filled my ears as it flitted between our feeder and a patch of brightly colored zinnias, filling up for its fall migration.

A Carolina wren’s multilayered tunes soon chimed in, while American goldfinches chatted quietly as they munched on zinnias, hardly weighing them down at all.

Many birds have gone quiet now that mating season is well over and fall migration is just around the corner, but there is still some bird talk to be heard.

The nasally nuthatches are honking at each other as they search head-down for insects in tree bark.

Crows still set up a ruckus as they chase red-shouldered hawks away from their home territories.

But what really says late summer is the heavy thrum of annual cicadas, which are a bit larger than their periodical counterparts, better known as locusts.

According to an article in Birds & Blooms, cicadas are insects that undergo what’s known as hemimetaboly, or incomplete metamorphosis. Cicadas skip the pupal stage.

Their larval stage, when they’re known as nymphs, is spent mostly underground. So we see cicadas in their adult form, or find the skin they leave behind when they molt.

Cicadas lay their eggs on the tips of tree branches. The hatched larvae fall to the ground and burrow beneath the soil to suck sap from the roots of trees.

The difference between periodical and annual cicadas is the amount of time they spend feeding as nymphs below ground. Annual cicadas spend about two years underground, and adults emerge every year for mating.

Periodical cicadas eat and grow for either 13 or 17 years, depending on the species. All periodical cicadas emerge at more or less the same time in those years, usually in late spring. This behavior, known as predator saturation, means each individual cicada is less likely to be eaten by a bird or other predator.

Cicada songs are performed by males to find mates. Their unbelievably loud buzzing, which can reach up to 120 decibels, is about the same as a chainsaw.

The sound is produced by a structure on their exoskeleton called a tymbal. They click the tymbal back and forth at increasing speeds. Their abdomens are nearly hollow, serving to amplify the sound so much it can sometimes be heard a mile away.

Male cicadas actually have the ability to disable their “ears” so they don’t go deaf.

Nighttime brings a new set of sounds to enjoy or even lull you to sleep.

Crickets have a pure tone and a short series of chirps with a break in between, while katydids have a harsh continuous trill. Learning this difference will indicate one “family” or the other and allow identification more quickly. A good website to help is songsofinsects.com.

Frogs, owls and even coyotes may add to the nighttime chorus.

Whether you can identify what you are hearing is not really as important as taking the time to listen and enjoy the music, day or night.