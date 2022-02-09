For Love of Nature: Show the planet some love on Valentine’s Day

As with many holidays, Valentine’s Day has become a time for consumer-driven frenzy with little thought to its impact.

We are supposed to celebrate our love for a partner, family member or friend, but we have turned it into another excuse to buy stuff that’s not sustainable.

Among many lists of how to celebrate Valentine’s in a more eco-friendly fashion, here are some suggestions from Yale University’s Office of Sustainability.

Valentine’s Day is the second largest card-giving holiday after Christmas, with more than 145 million cards purchased, not including kids’ valentines at school. These cards are often laminated in plastic, covered in glitter or otherwise decorated in a way that makes them unable to be recycled.

Buy plain cards made from recycled paper, or better yet, make your own. You could also write a poem for your valentine, sing a song, make a video of your favorite memories together or write down all of their best qualities and the things you love about them.

Americans buy 58 million pounds of chocolate for their valentines. Most chocolate has a social and environmental cost that far exceeds its price tag.

Chocolate production contributes to deforestation and species extinction due to the demand for sugar, palm oil and cocoa beans. Some companies have also been found to source their cocoa from countries that use child or slave labor. And there’s the non-recyclable wrapping and shipping.

If you buy chocolate, look for the Fair Trade or Rainforest Alliance logo to buy ethically sourced chocolate.

Even better, bake your loved one’s favorite dessert or buy something for them from a locally owned bakery.

If you want to buy a durable present, try a piece of local art or a much needed item, such as a pair of sustainably made gloves. Balloons and teddy bears are not good ideas.

Americans spend a whopping $4.4 billion on jewelry for Valentine’s, but many precious stones and metals are not mined responsibly or support brutal dictatorships.

Flower bouquets available for purchase at the supermarket are typically imported from distant countries, such as Colombia and Ecuador. These flowers contain fungicides, insecticides and herbicides that are banned in the U.S. and Europe due to being linked to respiratory problems, neurological impairment and higher rates of miscarriage.

Opt for a plant that will live longer. You can even choose a plant that will help clear out pollutants in the home, such as peace lilies, Boston ferns and snake plants.

If you’re going to shop, seek options from a small, local business with ethical practices.

Best of all, plan some quality time with your loved ones — cook a favorite meal, watch a favorite movie, play a game or take a hike. A massage or gift to a nonprofit organization is another great choice.

Celebrating our love for each other can extend to other living beings with a little thought and creativity.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.