For Love of Nature: Sights and sounds of a summer morning

A Carolina wren squawked endlessly on a recent morning, surely the loudest bird around for its tiny size.

When I hear a call or song I’m not sure of, it’s likely the Carolina, which has an incredible variety of vocalizations.

After a brief respite from the wren, other morning birds began to chime in. The two-note call of the Acadian flycatcher is followed by the cheer, cheer, cheer of a cardinal and the cooing of a mourning dove.

A red-shouldered hawk, perhaps one of the young that we watched grow all spring in a nest across the road, calls from the woods.

Crows caw and one lands within a foot of a cottontail rabbit nibbling on clover. The rabbit pauses, but decides the crow is of no concern, and goes back to breakfast.

The crow, meanwhile, pulls up a large earthworm and starts eating it in pieces: vegetarian and omnivore happily dining together.

A squirrel scampers across the yard, while a cuckoo calls in the distance. The morning chorus is joined by a robin, a blue jay, an eastern pewee and a yellow-throated vireo, which has been missing for a while.

This time of year it’s much easier to hear birds than to see them. With trees in full leaves, birds often remain hidden so I have to hone my listening skills.

Learning the language of birds is surely good for my brain. In fact, a reader recently sent me an article about how studying birds improves your memory. The study concluded that having expert knowledge in a subject helps us learn new information, unlike memory functions that tend to decrease with age.

Having more education, areas of interest and hobbies seems to reduce the risk of dementia. What better way to stay active than to study nature?

Another Carolina wren lands on the flagpole outside our porch and nearly blows out my eardrums as it calls to another wren in a neighbor’s yard.

A female ruby-throated hummingbird hums up to a red geranium, pokes around and jets away.

Mama and papa bluebird make multiple trips to a bird box, bugs in beaks, to feed their growing babies.

The chorus has a new addition of cicadas vibrating like mad.

I glance movement in a patch of sunlight in the woods and spy a tiny fawn, speckled in white, testing out its legs as it runs in circles.

A barking dog calls my attention across the road, and a big red fox comes racing downhill and across our yard. I am glad the fox is far ahead of the pursuing hound.

The male hummingbird buzzes up to the feeder but does not sup. After all these months, he remains a skittish eater.

A tiger swallowtail floats by, its yellow wings lit up by the sunlight filtering through the trees.

There’s nothing like early morning to believe that all is right in the world. Don’t look at your phone or the news. Head outdoors to find light and laughter.