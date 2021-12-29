For Love of Nature: Slowing the climate crisis takes everyone

Devastating fire, drought, heat, flooding, hurricanes and tornadoes in 2021 have finally opened most people’s eyes to the reality of a changing climate.

A new poll shows six of 10 Americans believe the pace of global warming is speeding up, while a year-old poll finds more than two-thirds of Americans think the government is not doing enough to reduce the impacts of climate change.

A Pew Research Center survey in 2020 found more than half of Republicans and a large majority of Democrats favor a range of initiatives to reduce climate change impacts, including large-scale tree planting, tax credits for carbon emission capture and tougher fuel efficiency standards.

While it’s tempting to let someone else figure out what to do, it’s far more exciting to think of this as a time when we can make extraordinary changes in the way we live so most species can thrive into the future.

To slow the impacts of climate change, we must work collectively — from the individual level to the national and global level.

Below is a list of suggestions from a variety of sources. Some ideas are big; some are small. No one can do them all, but we can all do more.

Vote for leaders at all levels who will take climate action; vote out those who won’t.

Call out and boycott companies with poor environmental records; debunk green-washing.

Divest from oil, coal and natural gas; invest in renewable resources.

Invest in the education of girls and women worldwide and make contraception available to everyone to slow population growth.

Support autonomy for women’s control of their bodies.

Push for public transit and use it.

Advocate for a carbon tax.

Ask companies and governments to leave fossil fuels in the ground.

Support environmental and social justice organizations.

Work to move polluting industries out of areas that disproportionately affect people of color.

Support legislation to make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

Demand better climate coverage from the media and read it.

Reduce your biggest household emissions: fleet, heat and meat.

Fly less; drive less and combine errands.

Advocate for emissions reductions in your workplace and schools.

Waste less food.

Support local, regenerative farming and eat what’s in season.

Send less to the landfill: reduce, reuse, repair, recycle, compost, mulch.

Buy less of everything; share more of everything.

Avoid shipping by shopping locally.

Ask manufacturers to recycle their products and reduce packaging.

Don’t buy plastic when there is an alternative.

Choose low-carbon, high-nature activities such as walking, biking and bird-watching.

Plant native bushes and trees.

Grow your own vegetables.

Restore wetlands and forests.

Educate yourself and learn from indigenous communities.

Talk to friends, family and neighbors about creating a more sustainable world.

The list of things we can do is endless, but our time to do them is not.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.