For Love of Nature: Snakes important for rodent control

On a hike along the Blackwater Creek Trail this spring, I heard a rattling noise that made me jump.

A black rat snake along the side of the trail was vibrating his tail to imitate a rattlesnake. Apparently, I had scared him as much as he scared me.

Several species of snakes will rattle their tails to warn predators to stay away. I quickly skedaddled.

On a recent bike ride on Percival’s Island, a walker flagged us down to be sure we saw a black snake making his way across the trail. I appreciated his concern for the snake’s safety.

While humans seem innately afraid of snakes, they are an important part of the natural world and are especially good at controlling rodent populations. A single mouse can produce 50 offspring per year; something needs to eat them.

A medium-sized black snake can eat nine pounds of rodents a year, or nearly 200 mice.

Unfortunately, people often kill snakes on sight, not taking time to distinguish venomous snakes from benign ones. It’s best to leave them alone altogether.

Snakes rarely bother people, though any snake will bite if provoked. Around here, copperheads and rattlesnakes are the only venomous species.