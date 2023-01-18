For Love of Nature: Snow geese, tundra swans gather by thousands

The wheat field was filled with the raucous clamor of tens of thousands of tundra swans.

As they whistled and preened, the sun sank lower. Suddenly, 200 or so snow geese with their-black tipped wings circled the field, possibly scouting for potential threats: bald eagles, coyotes, bobcats.

They landed briefly then headed back across the field. In minutes, dark lines of countless snow geese filled the horizon.

The geese joined the swans and began nibbling at the wheat stubble. Something spooked them and thousands of geese lifted off with thunderous applause, like the roar at a football game.

The snow geese performed this ritual four or five times as the swans started leaving the field in small groups, their long necks stretched like arrows as they flew across the blaze-orange sky.

Michael and I were at the Pungo Unit of Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, about an hour east of Greenville, North Carolina.

Every winter, more than 100,000 snow geese and tundra swans make the 3,000- to 4,000-mile journey from the Arctic to winter in Pocosin, where lakes, forests and wheat and corn fields provide shelter and food.

They depart the first or second week in February on their annual migration north.

At 110,000 acres, Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge conserves a rare type of wetland habitat known as “pocosin,” derived from a Native American word meaning “swamp on a hill.”

In addition to swans, geese and ducks, the refuge supports one of the densest populations of black bears in the country.

The refuge currently manages 1,250 acres of cropland through cooperative farming agreements with local farmers. The crop rotation includes corn, soybean and winter wheat as a cover crop.

Typically, 20% of the total acreage farmed is left in the field as food for wildlife. The result is 250 acres of standing corn and 200 acres of winter wheat for wintering waterfowl.

We happened to be watching the spectacle next to Blake Scott, owner of STRS Productions. He does wildlife documentaries for PBS, including “Refuge: Pocosin Lakes.”

Scott and his wife Emily have been filming at the refuge for 20 years, including in 2008, when the six-month-long, peat-fueled Evans Road Wildfire burned more than 25,000 acres on the refuge.

He believes snow geese scout for bald eagles, which will take weakened geese whenever the chance occurs.

Michael and I saw three immature eagles flying above the swans, which seemed unruffled by their presence.

At up to 58 inches long with a 66-inch wingspan, tundra swans are big for eagles. Snow geese, however, at up to 32 inches long with a 54-inch wingspan, make for easier

prey.

At nearby Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge, we saw an eagle take an American coot, which at 15 inches seemed an easier target.

While there, we saw 5,000 or more pintail ducks along with hundreds of northern shovelers, coots and American wigeons. Other ducks included blue-winged teals, gadwalls and ruddy ducks.

Both refuges show that when we preserve and manage land for wildlife, they can thrive.