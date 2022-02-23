For Love of Nature: Species loss bodes ill for humans

As we drove into Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge on a recent birding trip to North Carolina’s east coast, we stopped to chat with a woman parked by the side of the road.

She had watched a red wolf catch a groundhog for breakfast and had patiently waited all day to try for another glimpse before dark.

“There are only eight red wolves left in North Carolina,” she said, and she had driven from New Jersey to see them.

Her quest made me wonder about red wolves, which are about to fall off the extinction cliff. An internet search revealed there are only about 14 red wolves left in the wild, a species once found through much of the eastern and central U.S.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently declared 23 species extinct, and most of them had not been seen for 50 years or more, including the ivory-billed woodpecker, Bachman’s warbler, a tiny catfish called Scioto madtom and the little Mariana fruit bat.

While it seems to take us a long time to declare a species extinct, the rate of extinction is currently believed to be the fastest since dinosaurs disappeared from the Earth.

The planet is experiencing its sixth mass extinction, the first one in human history, and it’s caused primarily by humans destroying and degrading the habitats of other species, as well as overfishing, overhunting and climate change.

Learn more by reading Elizabeth Kolbert’s “The Sixth Extinction.”

I have dubbed this period “the sorrow,” having been on the planet to witness a 60% loss in numbers of most vertebrates since 1970.

A major study by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species and BirdLife International found the Earth may be on the brink of a mass extinction event.

Worldwide, it is thought that more than 500 species of land animals are close to extinction and could be lost within the next 20 years.

The report, which studied 29,000 species of land vertebrates, was published in the scientific journal “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”

While species have always gone extinct, the IUCN estimated that the number of extinctions expected in the next two decades would take thousands of years if not for the negative impact of humans.

The IUCN also estimates that 40,000 species are currently threatened with extinction.

The human population is expected to surpass 8 billion next year. To reverse the extinction of other species, we must slow our growth and work fast to restore the planet to a healthy equilibrium.

The late biologist E.O. Wilson proposed saving half the Earth for other species. To do so, we must expand wildlife preserves and stop cutting forests.

That means we must reduce our agricultural footprint, especially for meat production, and our desire for ever-larger houses, shopping malls and all other structures.

The clock is ticking and once-abundant life forms are disappearing. The question remains whether we are willing to change anything to save them, and ultimately, ourselves.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.