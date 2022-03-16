For Love of Nature: Spring always arrives in fits and starts

Just when we think it’s going to stay warm, a killing frost comes along. Such is springtime in Virginia.

Warm days have already brought me glimpses of the first tiger swallowtail and some type of little blue butterfly. The weekend temperatures were likely deadly for both.

Eastern phoebes have returned with their distinctive “phoebe” call. These gray-backed and off-white-bellied flycatchers also have a distinctive tail wag as they sit on a perch, waiting for a tasty insect to appear.

I watched the first phoebe in our yard last week as it repeatedly zipped out into the air and made a clicking sound, presumably as its beak snapped down on an unsuspecting insect, invisible to me. Michael and I made a trip to a nearby field at dusk, and as he predicated, within five minutes we heard the repeated “peent,” of a male woodcock hoping to attract a mate. As their name implies, woodcocks are woodland birds, and mating tends to occur on the edges between forest and field. Woodcocks have stocky bodies, brown and blackish plumage and long slender bills.

In past springs after hearing the “peent,” I’ve watched as the male rockets up into the sky, creating a twittering sound with his wings as he climbs as much as 300 feet to perform a dizzying spiral dance before floating back to the earth as he sings his warbling song.

On Thursday, we headed to the University of Lynchburg’s Claytor Nature Study Center in Bedford County for a cool, sunny walk along the Big Otter River.

A short distance from the river is a boardwalk through a natural bog garden, where I found many skunk cabbages poking up through the wetlands. Skunk cabbage is one of the earliest plants to emerge in spring. A thermogenic plant, it generates its own heat with temperatures of 59 to 95 degrees F to break through snow and ice.

Its maroon-and-green-swirled spathe, a leaf that looks like a hood or a small basket, shelters its tiny yellow flowers. As the plant matures, large green leaves emerge.

Though bruised leaves and flowers emit a skunk-like odor, the flowers attract a variety of pollinators, including flies, stoneflies and bees.

For Native Americans, skunk cabbage was used as a medicinal plant, seasoning and talisman. In the 1800s, it was used to treat respiratory disease, nervous disorder and rheumatism.

Bloodroot, another early arrival, is already appearing in some spots. To endure the cold, the leaves curl around the stem and do not fully open until it’s time for pollination. An ephemeral, the bloodroot blossom only stays open two to four days.

Bloodroot produces large amounts of pollen, which it protects by closing up at night. If no pollinators are around, it can self-pollinate.

Bloodroot’s name comes from the reddish orange sap that flows when its stems or roots are cut or broken.

Native Americans used the sap as an insect repellant, a treatment for ringworm and rheumatism and a dye for clothing and face paint.

Stay tuned for more spring awakenings.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.