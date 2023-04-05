As redbud, dogwood and wildflowers bloom, there are many chances to appreciate spring.

For children who have been glued to their electronics all winter, it’s a great time to explore the awakening world. Get out to a local park, go for a bike ride, splash in a creek or go for a hike.

While Arbor Day is officially April 28 this year, Lynchburg will celebrate its 41st Tree City USA Award at Old City Cemetery on April 15 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with tree planting and tree climbing demonstrations, a flowering tree walk and the planting of three commemorative trees. One of the trees will honor longtime Lynchburg Tree Steward volunteer and community activist Carla Heath.

For children, the Department of Forestry is offering Camp Woods and Wildlife on June 19 to 23 at Holiday Lake 4-H Center near Appomattox. Registration deadline is April 15. The camp focuses on field experience in forestry and natural resources for 13- to 16-year-olds. Check dof.virginia.gov for details and application.

The James River Association offers a number of education programs including canoeing or kayaking, as well as wetlands, watershed and invasive species investigations. Learn more at thejamesriver.org.

The Lynchburg Parks and Recreation Department is hosting “Bee’s Knees of the Weeds Spring Foraging” on April 15 for ages 12 and older. Participants will learn how to locate, identify and harvest wild plants, fruits and nuts.

Parks and Rec will also celebrate Earth Day with its 2nd Annual Week of Green from April 22 to 29 at the Community Market. Events during the week include tours of the College Hill Water Treatment Plant and Water Resource Recovery Facility, fish art printing, a rain barrel workshop, an invasive flora hike and “Solar Energy Saturday.”

For Parks and Rec events, register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

The Claytor Nature Study Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. to the public. Hiking trails, a children’s area and Big Otter River offer great chances to romp in nature. A wildflower hike will be offered April 21 from noon to 1 p.m. Search Claytor Nature Center events at lynchburg.edu.

Another Earth Day Celebration will be April 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Claytor Nature Study Center to raise funds for the Central Virginia Land Conservancy, which works with landowners to preserve their land in perpetuity. Call 540-985-0000, ext. 3 by April 13.

The Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club sponsors weekend hikes year-round, including wildflower hikes on May 7, 13 and 14. Check nbatc.org for details.

Spring also is the time to plant flowers and vegetables. The Bedford Master Gardeners annual plant sale is April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bedford County Extension Office.

The Hill City Master Gardeners annual Festival of Gardening and plant sale will be May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riverside Park.

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen offers a variety of programs including Saturday hikes, a native plant sale and a wildflower symposium. Check tnfw.org for details.

Don’t sit inside while nature is calling.