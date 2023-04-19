The distinctive chips of two Louisiana waterthrushes along our small creek alerted us to their return April 3.

These early warblers always are the first spring migrants to visit our yard. As their name implies, they hang out along creeks and rivers, where they raise their young. Their distinctive tail bobbing is a great clue to their identity.

The next day, almost a year to the date he visited last year, a black bear raided the trashcan where we now put our bird feeders at night. Michael is determined not to let him take down the whole bird feeding station again, as he did a year ago.

Easter Sunday brought the first blue-gray gnatcatcher to the yard. The aptly named bird looks like a miniature mockingbird. I wish it would catch more gnats, which have also returned in force.

Two days later, a male ruby-throated hummingbird appeared at our feeder, hungry after its long journey from Central or South America.

Several of our nine bluebird boxes already are filled with blue eggs, and nest building is happening all around us.

We have been watching a pair of Carolina wrens carrying grasses into the back end of a metal rooster that sits outside our door. It would be fun to see babies fledging out from under his tail.

On hikes last week, we enjoyed the blossoms of Virginia bluebells, wild blue phlox, early saxifrage, white bear sedge and American bladderwort. The distinctive leaves of bloodroot are getting large, as their blossoms have nearly finished, as have the pink and white flowers of bleeding hearts.

Tiger butterflies have been flitting about for a while, but last week we saw our first zebra swallowtails, most often seen in the vicinity of pawpaws, where their caterpillars feed and pupate.

Pawpaws are blooming with their reddish brown bell-shaped blossoms that will turn into yellow fruit in the fall.

Red-spotted purple butterflies, white cabbage butterflies and others are visiting early blossoms.

Our yard is filled with blue violets, short-leafed buttercups and common fleabane. Instead of mowing it all, we leave patches of meadow for the insects.

A clearwing, also called a hummingbird moth, has been supping from our pink and white azaleas.

Immature five-lined skinks with their blue tails are scurrying along rock walls and porches, enjoying the warmth of the sun.

Snakes, frogs and toads are emerging, as are rabbits, groundhogs and skunks. Wild turkey gobblers are strutting their stuff with tails fanned to attract hens.

As redbuds lose their purplish blossoms and leaf out, dogwoods still are flowering, lighting up the grayest day with their white blossoms.

Bees of all kinds are gathering nectar from holly and every flower they can find, while carpenter bees are boring holes on porches.

The pale greens, yellows and pinks of trees are filling out quickly to a darker green as spring works its way up mountainsides.

Before long, babies of many species will be making their way into a new world. Be on the lookout for the life all around you.