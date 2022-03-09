For Love of Nature: Spring brings warmth, hope, renewal

Even as the world descends into increasing madness, budding trees and flowers remind us that life is primed to renew itself.

There’s no better antidote to bad news than getting outside on a warm day to see what nature is getting up to.

The air feels light as the grass greens beneath our feet. Dark red maple buds burst open and daffodils nod in the sunshine. The Okame cherry trees in Riverside Park are in bloom.

Tree swallows and other early migrants are returning from their southern journeys, while purple finches and robins head north.

Red-shouldered hawks fold their wings and plummet straight down toward the treetops as part of their mating dance. Downy woodpeckers drum on logs. Bluebird pairs sing as they battle for a choice nesting box.

Spring peepers begin their evening chorus and vernal pools are teeming with life. The first insects emerge and hibernating animals begin to stir.

Spring officially starts March 20 this year, but February reliably brings the first signs of seasonal change.

Some of the earliest nesting birds are owls, whose babies must reach full size before they fledge and then learn to hunt.

Great-horned owls, for example, may lay eggs as early as late December into March. They typically use old nests of other large birds such as hawks and crows, usually 20 to 60 feet above ground, though they may also nest in a broken stump, cliff ledge, cave or even on the ground.

They generally lay two to three eggs, which the female incubates for 28-35 days. Once hatched, both parents bring food to the owlets.

The young may leave the nest to climb on nearby branches at five weeks and can fly between nine and 10 weeks, but are fed by their parents for several months. Watch a live nest at https://www.allaboutbirds.org/cams/great-horned-owls/.

Hawks also get an early start, often mating in March, and generally laying one to five eggs in April or May. Both sexes incubate the eggs for four to five weeks and feed the young until they leave the nest, about six weeks later. The young are dependent on their parents for food for one or two months after fledging.

Skunks begin breeding in February and March and their odorous signals to each other are hard to miss. Male skunks will spray each other as they fight over females and females will spray males they don’t like.

Two to 10 pups are born in May and in a few weeks will follow their mother around, often single file. While they are nocturnal, I will never forget seeing a mother and babies scrambling across a field during the day.

The breeding season for the Virginia opossum, our only marsupial, can begin as early as December and with most infants born between February and June. An opossum may have one to three litters per year, weaning their young in about 80 days.

Life goes on, in all its miraculous variety, full of promise and hope. Be sure to get out and enjoy it.

