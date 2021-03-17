For Love of Nature: Spring replaces dreary winter

After a long, wet, cloudy winter, a few warm, sunny days remind us that spring will soon be here to stay.
Daffodils and red maples are blooming with an occasional honeybee buzzing by.
Last week, the first robin and yellow-rumped warbler visited our yard and a very unusual sight occurred overhead.
A pair of bald eagles soared above us, diving and spinning in a way that suggested courtship was underway.
Bluebirds, titmice, chickadees and even a downy woodpecker are checking out our various bird boxes, and we’re waiting to see who will claim these prized nesting spots.
Red-shouldered hawks are calling for mates, while cardinals and house finches are signing their hearts out.
Male turkeys are spreading their tail feathers in displays for hens. Love is in the air.
We have continued to see a red-headed woodpecker daily after his arrival on Feb. 18, the first one we’ve ever seen here. Several readers reported their first sightings of the red-headed, which seems to be on the rise in our area.
Some folks have heard spring peepers, the tiny tree frogs that sing at dusk, while others have heard wood frogs, which as their name implies, live in the woods and require vernal pools for mating and egg laying.
Reports of these hardy frogs that usually mate in February have been a bit late, but other species seem to have gotten an early start.
Longtime birder Randy Thrasher took photos of woodcock chicks on March 9, while others have reported hearing woodcock courtship since January. Chicks usually aren’t seen until mid-April.
Michael and I heard a woodcock looking for a mate in a nearby field early this month so it seems they have a longer-than-usual courting season.
Woodcocks have one of the best mating displays among birds in our area. The male calls for a female at dusk with a beep. He then skyrockets straight upward to show off before fluttering back with twittering wings to the ground, finishing with a bobbing strut.
Woodcocks are beautiful upland ground birds, related to sandpipers and snipe. At 11 inches, their plump bodies are about the size of a quail, but they have extraordinarily long bills and large, bulging eyes.
Every description of woodcocks notes how secretive and solitary they are so we were happy to hear one and see him blast off in the near dark.
We had a perfect dark sky to enjoy afterwards with Orion and Taurus overhead. Spring is often a great time to enjoy dark skies, but remember, we not only disrupt our view of the heavens with light pollution, we interrupt wildlife that relies on the dark.
Nights are also when we need to be wary of opossums, skunks, raccoons and many other mammals in the roadways, as well as amphibians.
Before long, bears will be emerging from their winter nap. Bear cubs are usually born between early January and mid-February. In Virginia, most bears den in large, hollow trees. Cubs and adults emerge between mid-March and early May.
Be on the lookout for all signs of spring, and rejoice as life renews itself.
