For Love of Nature: Spring replaces dreary winter

Reports of these hardy frogs that usually mate in February have been a bit late, but other species seem to have gotten an early start.

Longtime birder Randy Thrasher took photos of woodcock chicks on March 9, while others have reported hearing woodcock courtship since January. Chicks usually aren’t seen until mid-April.

Michael and I heard a woodcock looking for a mate in a nearby field early this month so it seems they have a longer-than-usual courting season.

Woodcocks have one of the best mating displays among birds in our area. The male calls for a female at dusk with a beep. He then skyrockets straight upward to show off before fluttering back with twittering wings to the ground, finishing with a bobbing strut.

Woodcocks are beautiful upland ground birds, related to sandpipers and snipe. At 11 inches, their plump bodies are about the size of a quail, but they have extraordinarily long bills and large, bulging eyes.

Every description of woodcocks notes how secretive and solitary they are so we were happy to hear one and see him blast off in the near dark.