For Love of Nature: Springtime gifts are endless

Carpenter bees are buzzing and creating a nuisance by boring holes in wooden porches and houses. I have found that stuffing small brown paper bags with straw and hanging them around our porch serves as a deterrent. The bees see the bags as hornet nests and are wary.

On Friday, the first hummingbird arrived at our house, so it’s time to get feeders out and prepare for aerial jousting.

I also saw the first tree swallows Friday, while other birders have reported a few early warblers, including the yellow-throated.

Some of the unusual winter visitors that headed south due to food shortages in the forests of Canada are moving back north. I’ve seen up to six purple finches at our feeder, while others are still hosting evening grosbeaks.

Those species will soon head to their breeding grounds, while others will just seek higher elevation. The dark-eyed juncos have disappeared from our yard, but we will see them during mountain hikes.

On Friday, we counted 19 bluebird eggs in six of the nine boxes along our trail. One female refused to budge when we opened the box so we don’t know how many eggs she is protecting. Three boxes are still waiting for occupants.