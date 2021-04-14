For Love of Nature: Springtime gifts are endless

Eastern redbud is my favorite season.
These beautiful native trees, with their dark purple buds unfurling into a deep pink that defies description, deserve a season all their own.
They line roadways and yards, making me grateful I live in Virginia.
Their blossoming is always a signal that dogwood trees will soon open their white or pink blossoms and migrating birds will start arriving, first in a trickle, then in a flood.
Once redbuds lose their flowers, tiny heart-shaped leaves will unfurl and grow. Come fall, these members of the bean family can be thick with seed pods.
Each day, spring brings something new and exciting. While butterflies that overwinter as adults, like mourning cloaks and commas, are always the first to flutter by, tiger swallowtails are already out of their cocoons in abundance and showing off their yellow wings with black stripes.
We can see these beauties from spring to fall, though the average adult only lives about a month.
This swallowtail is particularly interesting because the females are dimorphic, displaying two distinct versions: either yellow with black stripes or mostly black. In the yellow version, she is distinguishable from the male because of the blue dots on her lower wings. The blue dots also show in the black morph. The female is also slightly larger.
Carpenter bees are buzzing and creating a nuisance by boring holes in wooden porches and houses. I have found that stuffing small brown paper bags with straw and hanging them around our porch serves as a deterrent. The bees see the bags as hornet nests and are wary.
On Friday, the first hummingbird arrived at our house, so it’s time to get feeders out and prepare for aerial jousting.
I also saw the first tree swallows Friday, while other birders have reported a few early warblers, including the yellow-throated.
Some of the unusual winter visitors that headed south due to food shortages in the forests of Canada are moving back north. I’ve seen up to six purple finches at our feeder, while others are still hosting evening grosbeaks.
Those species will soon head to their breeding grounds, while others will just seek higher elevation. The dark-eyed juncos have disappeared from our yard, but we will see them during mountain hikes.
On Friday, we counted 19 bluebird eggs in six of the nine boxes along our trail. One female refused to budge when we opened the box so we don’t know how many eggs she is protecting. Three boxes are still waiting for occupants.
Five-lined skinks recently emerged from below ground to skitter across our porches and walls. These lizards are fun to watch as they bask in the sun, but when frightened, they disappear in the blink of an eye.
Also known as the blue-tailed skink (as juveniles) and red-headed skink (as adults), this small lizard can deliberately release a section of tale should a predator grab it. The tail will keep wiggling to distract the predator as the skink scampers away.
As the world gets greener, enjoy what each day brings.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.