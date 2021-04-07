For Love of Nature: Staying positive for the next generations

Reading daily about the decline of the natural world is disheartening, at best, but it’s not too late to turn things around.

Much has been written about why we should not return to normal once we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, which will still take months to years.

The pandemic is telling us to voluntarily curb our numbers or face increasingly dire circumstances from overpopulation.

To create a sustainable future, we must commit to doing things very differently. The spring 2021 issue of Yes!, a magazine that seeks to stay positive in an increasingly negative world, examines a way forward.

The cover illustration shows half a tree ring juxtaposed next to a half a human fingerprint, an uncanny pairing of nearly identical images.

The message is clear: we are part and parcel of the natural world. In “What an Ecological Civilization Looks Like,” Yes! explored six ways we can reimagine a healthier future for all living things.

As Executive Editor Zenobia Jeffries Warfield wrote, “The path toward an ecological civilization moves us from an uncivilized society based on selfish wealth accumulation to one that is community-oriented and life-affirming.”