For Love of Nature: The joys of winter birding

With their bright yellow bodies and black heads and wings, male evening grosbeaks are among the most beautiful birds in North America.
But we rarely see them.
These grosbeaks live north of us and only come this far south when food is scarce. This winter is one of those times.
A friend in Amherst County has had as many as 70 grosbeaks at her feeders since mid-December when the first four arrived. She also has had lots of human visitors excited by this rare occurrence, known as an irruption.
We have been fortunate to visit twice: once when the flock numbered 40 and last week when it was at 50. We brought a bag of sunflower seeds to help defray the cost of feeding these hungry birds.
Grosbeaks get their name from their thick bills, designed to crack open seeds. They breed in spruce-fir, pine-oak, pinyon-juniper and aspen forests of northern North America and the mountains of the West.
This year, in addition to the grosbeaks, we have had purple finches, red-breasted nuthatches, pine siskins, red crossbills and snowy owls in Virginia.
Michael and I have seen all but the crossbills and snowy owl. We receive rare bird alerts from ebird.org to find out who has spied what and where.
We drove up to Rockingham County a couple of weeks ago to see a reported snowy owl, but had no luck finding her, and she since has disappeared.
After visiting the grosbeaks, we headed to Amherst County’s three lake parks to search for wintering ducks. At Thrashers Lake, we spotted a dozen common mergansers.
The males are largely white with dark green heads and backs. Through a scope, you can see their bright orange bills. The female is gray with a reddish-brown head and orange bill.
These ducks measure 25 inches with a 34-inch wingspan, significantly larger than their cousins, the hooded merganser.
We moved on to Stonehouse Lake, where we saw a small gathering of hooded mergansers, one of my favorites. The males have black heads with a large white hood that they display to attract mates. Their white chests and black bodies with chestnut sides make them a very attractive duck.
The females are no slouches. While their bodies are more muted, their reddish-brown crests also make for a fun display of spiky feathers.
We saw a dozen other ducks that may have been more common mergansers, but they disappeared around a bend before we could get the scope on them.
Our last stop was Mill Creek Lake, the most spectacular of the three parks, with Mt. Pleasant looming in the background, but there were no birds visible.
Three ducks flew overhead, and they appeared to be canvasbacks, large white ducks with reddish heads, but we couldn’t make a positive ID.
Closer to home, we have seen as many as 50 ring-necked ducks this winter, as well as an occasional bufflehead.
While we enjoy our year-round birds, it’s fun to have winter visitors you don’t get to see often.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com
