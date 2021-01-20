For Love of Nature: The joys of winter birding

With their bright yellow bodies and black heads and wings, male evening grosbeaks are among the most beautiful birds in North America.

But we rarely see them.

These grosbeaks live north of us and only come this far south when food is scarce. This winter is one of those times.

A friend in Amherst County has had as many as 70 grosbeaks at her feeders since mid-December when the first four arrived. She also has had lots of human visitors excited by this rare occurrence, known as an irruption.

We have been fortunate to visit twice: once when the flock numbered 40 and last week when it was at 50. We brought a bag of sunflower seeds to help defray the cost of feeding these hungry birds.

Grosbeaks get their name from their thick bills, designed to crack open seeds. They breed in spruce-fir, pine-oak, pinyon-juniper and aspen forests of northern North America and the mountains of the West.

This year, in addition to the grosbeaks, we have had purple finches, red-breasted nuthatches, pine siskins, red crossbills and snowy owls in Virginia.

Michael and I have seen all but the crossbills and snowy owl. We receive rare bird alerts from ebird.org to find out who has spied what and where.