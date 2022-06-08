For Love of Nature: The magic of fireflies under dark skies

As dark descended, the trees below lit up with thousands of twinkling lights, and an ancient courtship began.

Thousands of fireflies signaled for mates while stars popped out overhead as we watched from the High Bridge near Farmville.

Our visit to the Firefly Festival at High Bridge Trail State Park four years ago was a night to remember.

This year the festival is set for June 17 and 18 from 9 to 11 p.m. Tickets are now required to limit the crowd to 750 per night.

The High Bridge sits 125 feet over the Appomattox River with a sea of green in all directions. The bridge is more than 2,400 feet long, the longest recreational span in Virginia and among the longest in the United States.

It’s the perfect setting to watch fireflies, the magical insects that begin life in their larval stage as glowworms.

A chemical in their abdomens, luciferin, combines with magnesium ions, the enzyme adenosine triphosphate, and oxygen to produce light with virtually no heat.

This makes fireflies the most efficient light producers on the planet, producing 90% light and only 10% heat. An incandescent lightbulb does the exact opposite.

It’s generally believed that males light up to attract females that reply with their own species-specific flash.

In one species, the female mimics the flash of a different species, and when the male approaches, she bites his head off for a protein snack.

The flashing light may also warn predators that fireflies don’t taste very good.

There are about 2,000 species of fireflies in both warm and temperate regions throughout the world and more than 200 east of the Mississippi River. Not all of them light up. The species in the western portion of the U.S. don’t provide the fireworks we see here.

Like many insects, adult fireflies live to mate, lay eggs and die, all in a matter of days. Some adults may not eat at all.

The females deposit eggs in the ground where the larvae usually live for about a year, hibernating during the winter before the cycle begins anew. The larvae eat worms, slugs and other slimy critters in the soil.

Sadly, firefly populations are in decline. Light pollution, pesticide use and habitat destruction are the main culprits.

You can help by getting rid of dusk-to-dawn lights, which also interfere with many other nocturnal animals and bird migration, as well as a view of the Milky Way.

Pesticides poison insects, while land clearing destroys habitat. If a field where fireflies live is paved over, the fireflies don’t migrate; they just disappear.

You can also help fireflies by providing a variety of shrubs, high grass and low-growing plants for shelter, as well as flowers for those adults that have time to eat.

Though it’s hard, resist the urge to put fireflies in a jar, which can result in trauma or accidental death.

For ticket information about the Firefly Festival, check https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-bridge-trail-state-park-firefly-festival-2022-tickets-250219231457.

If you miss the festival, just look out your window at night.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.