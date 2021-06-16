For Love of Nature: The secret life of persimmon trees

The alternate leaves are leathery and smooth. The upper surface of the leaf blades is medium to dark green, while the lower surface is pale green.

American persimmon is dioecious, producing trees with either all male (staminate) flowers or all female (pistillate) flowers.

Male flowers are arranged in small clusters of two to three blossoms on short branching stalks. Individual male flowers are about a third of an inch long, compared with female flowers, which are about two-thirds of an inch and occur individually on very short stalks.

Both male and female flowers are usually white with yellow lobes.

Fertile female flowers produce fruit in late fall, but your tongue will not be happy if you try one before it’s dead ripe, usually after a frost, when they are deep orange in color.

Persimmons make you pucker, and even when ripe, can feel a bit like cotton in your mouth, but are nonetheless quite tasty.

The fruit contains a fleshy pulp and up to eight flattened, black seeds. On rare occasion, fruits are produced without seeds.