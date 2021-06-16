 Skip to main content
For Love of Nature: The secret life of persimmon trees
For Love of Nature: The secret life of persimmon trees

For several weeks I have heard bees buzzing overhead as I work in our small vegetable garden. Upon close inspection, I discovered the tree was covered in tiny, white, bell-shaped flowers and bumblebees.

I was stumped. I couldn’t identify the tree, but with the help of a phone app, I learned it was a persimmon.

I was stumped again because I have never seen any fruit on this tree. Turns out that persimmons have an interesting sex life.

Persimmons are rarely self-pollinating, as each tree bears only male or female flowers. The exceptions are some Asian varieties, which are capable of producing fruit from either gender.

Both American and Asian persimmons have alternate years blooming and fruiting. This means one year will produce a large crop of small fruit, and in the successive year, a small crop of larger fruit.

Both varieties bloom in the late spring and early summer, but the actual timing is dependent upon the weather.

American persimmons are medium-sized, typically 30 to 70 feet tall, with a narrow trunk. They can take 10 to 15 years to bear fruit.

On mature trees, the distinctive bark is blackish-gray and deeply furrowed into small, flat scales shaped like irregular squares or rectangles.

The alternate leaves are leathery and smooth. The upper surface of the leaf blades is medium to dark green, while the lower surface is pale green.

American persimmon is dioecious, producing trees with either all male (staminate) flowers or all female (pistillate) flowers.

Male flowers are arranged in small clusters of two to three blossoms on short branching stalks. Individual male flowers are about a third of an inch long, compared with female flowers, which are about two-thirds of an inch and occur individually on very short stalks.

Both male and female flowers are usually white with yellow lobes.

Fertile female flowers produce fruit in late fall, but your tongue will not be happy if you try one before it’s dead ripe, usually after a frost, when they are deep orange in color.

Persimmons make you pucker, and even when ripe, can feel a bit like cotton in your mouth, but are nonetheless quite tasty.

The fruit contains a fleshy pulp and up to eight flattened, black seeds. On rare occasion, fruits are produced without seeds.

After a little sleuthing, I determined the tree above our garden is a female. Some distance away, we have a second persimmon, but it shows no sign of any blossoms, which would explain our lack of fruit.Persimmon trees are favorites of many types of bees. In addition to bumblebees, they are sought by honey bees, little carpenter bees, digger bees, mason bees and leaf-cutting bees. Persimmon trees also host the caterpillars of several moth species, including luna and royal walnut moths.

Many animals like the fruit, playing an important role in seed distribution. Raccoons, opossums, foxes and deer all eat persimmons, as do turkeys, catbirds, cedar waxwings, starlings, mockingbirds and pileated woodpeckers. Even though we have no persimmons, it’s nice the bees get some nectar.

Shannon Brennan

Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.

