As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last week issued its most dire warning yet, it’s hard to keep hoping that humans will change their ways to “secure a liveable future for all.”

Since preindustrial times, temperatures have risen 2 degrees Fahrenheit, sea levels have risen 8 inches and heat waves and flooding have become more prevalent, along with intensified storms, fires and droughts.

To limit warming to 2.7 degrees, we would need to cut global fossil fuel emissions by 43% below 2019 levels by 2030. Not only are we not slowing down emissions, they are at record highs.

While some scientists say we have already blown our chance to stave off climate catastrophe, we can still slow this monster down.

But we can’t wait for someone else to save us.

While we need new leadership around the world, we can each make a huge difference where we live.

We can lessen our impact by having fewer children, eating less meat and burning fewer fossil fuels.

We also must get busy restoring nature.

In his book, “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard,” Doug Tallamy, an entomologist and wildlife ecologist at the University of Delaware, tells us how.

Nationwide we have 40.5 million acres of lawn, according to NASA. Grass is our largest irrigated “crop.” In the summer, Americans in the East use 30% of all water consumed on their lawns and out West, where water is scarce, 60% for green grass.

We also pour fertilizer and toxic pesticides and herbicides on our yard. Stop!

If we turn even half of our unproductive grass lawns into fertile vibrant spaces, we can recreate wildlife corridors throughout the country and connect our children to nature.

Native plants are the place to start. They are critical because insects have evolved over millennia to eat the toxins that plants produce. Monarch caterpillars, for example, feed only on milkweed before they pupate and become butterflies.

Insects can’t suddenly switch to non-native species, and that’s why monarch and other insect populations have crashed as agriculture and development wipe out their food sources.

Pollinators need native flowering species like goldenrod, asters, joe pye weed, coneflowers and sunflowers.

Large trees provide critical habitat for a variety of wildlife, while also reducing energy costs by shading your house, sucking up carbon dioxide, producing oxygen and reducing stormwater runoff.

To successfully raise one clutch, chickadees must gather between 6,000 and 9,000 caterpillars in the 16 days before they fledge. Where are those caterpillars? On native trees and plants.

A single white oak, for example, can harbor 534 species of butterflies and moths, while a non-native gingko has close to zero.

Every native plant, from black cherry and willow trees to viburnum and wild grapes, hosts multiple species of caterpillars and pollinators. Don’t forget: bees love clover.

The National Wildlife Foundation and Audubon have region-specific lists of native plants at nwf.org/NativePlantFinder/ and www.audubon.org/native-plants.

We must get busy now.