For Love of Nature: Think about enough before shopping

As retailers encourage holiday shoppers to start early, I’d like to suggest we pause and think about what constitutes enough.

How much is enough, not only for ourselves and our families, but for everyone? How much is enough money, time, work, food and stuff?

Americans make up less than 5% of the world’s population but consume nearly a quarter of its resources, including 24% of its energy.

We use one-third of the world’s paper, a quarter of the world’s oil, 23% of the coal, 27% of the aluminum and 19% of the copper.

Everything we buy provides us with a lifestyle unfathomable in much of the world, and yet, by the time we approach retirement, we can’t figure out what to do with all the stuff we have accumulated.

While we wade through closets, many people wear the same clothes every day and struggle to find enough to eat.

Our consumption has an enormous impact on the natural world as we extract minerals, cut trees and ship goods around the planet.

We drain wetlands to build beach houses and hotels, while populations of all other animals plummet.

So back to the idea of enough, the subject of the Fall 2021 issue of Yes! Magazine.