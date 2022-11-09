For Love of Nature: Think of leaves as compost, fertilizer

Every fall, people in Lynchburg meticulously rake every leaf in their yard to the sidewalk, fearful that a leaf might kill their grass.

Or worse, they use noisy, air-polluting leaf blowers and/or stuff leaves into plastic bags to throw away.

Lynchburg public works employees come along with large trucks and spend three to four months sucking up loose leaves and hauling them away. Some years the city hauls up to 4,000 tons of leaves.

That’s a lot of fossil fuel adding to climate change when you consider the petroleum used in the equipment and leaf blowers, as well as the manufacturing of plastic bags.

But leaves are not garbage! Homeowners should value those leaves as free compost and mulch. By using leaves, you can help reduce the city’s carbon footprint. Compost also reduces the need for fertilizer and water.

Composting creates nutrient-rich soil that will make for better gardens and other spots in your yard. It also allows you to throw food waste into a compost pile, which further reduces the waste hauled to a landfill.

I’ve always thought leaf collection in Lynchburg is an example of really bad public policy.

Too often leaves that are raked into the streets end up clogging the city’s storm-water drainage system or on top of sidewalks.

While leaves can be a fire hazard in dry years, they are not a threat if properly composted.

We certainly don’t want people burning leaves, which creates unhealthy smoke emissions for everyone around.

Wouldn’t it be nice if individuals were responsible for safely taking advantage of the leaves their trees produce?

In our yard, we are reducing the amount of grass we have by leaving the leaves under trees and moving them off the driveway into large, defined areas, where we are also planting native plants.

Ideally, trees should be mulched to their drip lines, the edge of their canopies, because grass under trees competes with their roots.

Leaves also are good for blanketing plants to help them make it through a cold winter.

Leaves can be corralled in a simple circle of wire or a compost bin made from old pallets, which are often given away for free.

Lazy composters can also just use a low spot in a corner of their yards to create a pile of leaves and food waste.

Residents can also consider mulch-mowing as an alternative to leaf disposal. Mowed leaves seem to disappear as they filter into the turf-grass canopy, enriching the soil.

Of course mowing also requires gasoline, which is why I prefer to rake them into flowerbeds and mulched areas and let them degrade on their own.

I wonder how the tree collection service ever got started in the Hill City. To the city’s credit, however, employees often haul leaves directly to residents who want them for mulch and compost. Some people take up to 25 loads a year.

We all need to help reduce waste, rebuild soil and reduce our carbon emissions. Mulching and composting our own leaves seems a good place to start.