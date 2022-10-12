For Love of Nature: Throwaway society takes toll on natural world

Some of us remember life before plastic and Styrofoam were used to package nearly everything.

Peanut butter came in glass jars. Grocery stores used paper bags. Straws were made from paper.

One of my fellow hikers recently pointed to the huge round hay bales wrapped in white plastic, visible from the Blue Ridge Parkway. “It’s just not necessary,” she groaned.

Much of what we use plastic for is unnecessary. Plastic has become one of the largest waste-disposal catastrophes in the world.

Plastic waste has been found everywhere, from the deepest seas to the most remote mountains.

We once had bottle bills for glass and aluminum until drink manufacturers convinced politicians that recycling should be the consumers’ responsibility. That simply doesn’t work.

Less than 10% of all plastic produced has been recycled.

Plastic bags get tangled in trees, plastic bottles bob in the rivers and oceans until they break down into tinier and tinier pieces and get consumed by fish and us.

Recent studies show that almost all the water on Earth is filled with bits of plastic.

A study published in 2018 in “Frontiers in Chemistry” analyzed samples taken from 259 bottled waters sold in several countries and found that 93% of them contained “microplastic” synthetic polymer particles.

The 11 bottled water brands tested are among the most widely available in the U.S. and around the world. Nestlé Pure Life had the largest average concentration of plastic particles; one sample was found to contain more than 10,000 microplastic particles per liter.

OrbMedia analyzed 159 water samples, sourced from both tap water and bottled water in 14 countries, and found that more than 80% of all samples contained tiny plastic particles, with an average of 4.34 plastic particles per liter of water.

And in the U.S., a whopping 94% of water samples contained microplastics, topping the list.

We know plastic kills marine animals. They starve from ingesting plastic. They get tangled in cast-off fishing nets and six-pack holders.

Currently, more than 11 million metric tons of plastic are flowing into the ocean each year.

Despite the growth in voluntary initiatives and regulations to tackle plastic pollution, there is no sign that disposal problems are slowing.

To effectively deal with the plastic crisis, the world needs common rules and standards that address plastic throughout its entire lifecycle.

In March 2022, United Nations members agreed on a mandate to negotiate a binding global instrument to end plastic pollution. Now, this framework will be negotiated through a series of meetings and is expected to be in place by the end of 2024.

It can’t come soon enough. Plastic production is forecast to double over the next 20 years while the amount of plastic flowing into the ocean will triple. That will cause widespread environmental damage and put some species at risk of extinction, according to a World Wildlife Fund study.

We must all do our part to support this treaty and reduce our own consumption. Think before you buy and remember: reduce and reuse come before recycle.