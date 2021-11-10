For Love of Nature: Time to buy seed for backyard birding

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a record number of people have turned to birding for solace and a way to connect with the natural world.
Whether you are already a birder or thinking about becoming one, the Lynchburg Bird Club’s annual seed sale is a great place to buy fresh seeds.
The club’s 43rd annual sale and only fundraiser will be Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Aylor’s Farm Store, 16075 Forest Road, in Forest.
Black oil sunflowers are a favorite among many native species, including cardinals, titmice, chickadees and nuthatches. Finches like niger seed, while woodpeckers love suet. Doves and sparrows will go after wild bird seed mix scattered on the ground.
Aylor’s sells bird feeders, birdbaths and other accessories, which can make great gifts. The store will also be offering coffee, drinks and goodies for purchase during the sale.
While there is some dispute about whether feeding birds is harmful or beneficial, we know that we have lost a third of all birds in the U.S. and Canada since 1970 due to habitat loss, window collisions, cat predation, pollution and increasingly, climate change.
There is no question that feeders can help fuel adult birds trying to care for babies, bulk them up for long migrations and provide nourishment during harsh winters.
But some people maintain that feeding birds between those times makes them too dependent on humans.
Studies have shown, however, that birds only get between 10 and 25% of their food from feeders, preferring natural foods.
The biggest downsides to feeding birds include deaths from window strikes near feeders, increased predation from cats and hawks that feast on readily accessible birds, and increased disease.
Careful location of feeders and keeping cats indoors can lessen window strikes and predation, while cleaning feeders can reduce disease, particularly finch eye disease.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology looked at data from 30 years of its Project FeederWatch and found that some regular feeder visitors, such as cardinals, are expanding their populations and ranges.
Cornell posited that if feeding birds is harmful, then the species that use feeders the most should be doing the worst.
Their FeederWatch data shows how often a species uses feeders, while Christmas Bird Count data shows how each species does throughout the country over time.
Cornell looked at 98 species that use feeders at least a moderate amount of time and excluded species that rarely visit feeders.
Scientists found that species that use bird feeders the most tended to be doing just as well as, or better, than species that use feeders more sporadically. The feeder species that showed declines seem to be faced with other pressures, such as habitat loss.
Participating in Project Feeder Watch, which also starts Nov. 13, is a great way to help collect scientific data on birds. Check feederwatch.org for details.
One of the most important benefits of feeding birds is making us appreciate the incredible diversity of life on Earth and inspiring us to do our part to protect it.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.