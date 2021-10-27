For Love of Nature: Time to give a crap about toilet paper

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, toilet paper became one of the hottest commodities in the U.S.
And while we are all concerned about an adequate toilet paper supply, we are not nearly concerned enough about the ugly truth behind those rolls of soft, white paper.
One of the most ecologically important forests in the world, Canada’s boreal forest, is being chopped down to produce some of the leading brands of toilet paper, including America’s favorite: Charmin Ultra.
In 2019, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) published The Issue With Tissue, a report that showed the link between major U.S. tissue product manufacturers and the destruction of the boreal forest.
NRDC released the third Issue With Tissue scorecard in 2021, grading more products, including bamboo fiber, which gets grades ranging from B to D, largely because bamboo has to be grown and is less sustainable than recycling paper.
The third scorecard revealed that in 2020 and 2021, new tissue start-ups offered consumers greater choices of more sustainable and climate-friendly brands.
Receiving an A+ were Who Gives A Crap 100% Recycled and Green Forest, while Seventh Generation Unbleached Recycled and Trader Joe’s Bath Tissue earned As.
However, the nation’s largest tissue makers are still largely failing to offer sustainably made products. Procter & Gamble, which makes Charmin Ultra and Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong, continues to reject demands from consumers and shareholders to end its reliance on climate-critical forests such as the Canadian boreal, earning the company F grades across all its tissue brands.
While Kimberly-Clark is now offering a product made from 100% recycled content online to consumers, the company still makes most of its flagship consumer brands, including Cottonelle Ultra, entirely from virgin forest fiber.
To get action, we need to stop buying these brands.
The choices can be tricky. For example, Walmart Great Value 1000 gets a B, while Walmart Great Value Ultra gets an F. Who Gives A Crap 100% Recycled gets an A, but its bamboo version gets a D.
The same concerns apply to paper towels, paper napkins and facial tissues, products we can use sparingly, if at all.
The NRDC also rated paper towels. Again, Seventh Generation and Trader Joe’s get As, while Brawny and Bounty get Fs.
Wash clothes and dishtowels, cloth napkins, and yes, even handkerchiefs, are preferable alternatives. Many folks swear by bidets, which greatly reduce the use of toilet paper.
As we know, forests worldwide are in trouble, and at the same time, are one of the most effective ways to control climate change. Forests regulate temperature and rainfall, cool the Earth and sequester carbon.
We don’t have to go back to using Sears Catalogs in the outhouse, but we do need to get serious about understanding the impact that every product we buy has on the planet. It’s time to wipe our behinds, hands, mouths and noses more sustainably.
So before you buy paper products, or anything else, check the labels and do some research.
Check the entire NRDC scorecard at: https://www.nrdc.org/sites/default/files/issue-with-tissue-2021-scorecard.pdf.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.