For Love of Nature: Time to protect the overstory

Walk through a forest and breathe deeply. Feel better, right?
Trees are not only beautiful, they lower our blood pressure and decrease stress.
Patients with views of trees and greenery recover more quickly than those who see only concrete.
While single trees can spread out and become magnificent specimens, trees do best in a forest, where they protect each other from insect attacks and strong winds.
As the world heats up, scientists have recognized preserving forests and reforestation are among the best ways to fight climate change, while also restoring biodiversity.
I just finished reading “The Overstory,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Richard Powers that tells the heartbreaking tale of our relationship with trees. This beautifully crafted book makes you think deeply about trees and our connections to them.
Even though we know better, we keep chopping them down, pretending like they can all sprout back as needed. But a tree that can live several hundred or several thousand years needs to be left standing to reach maturity.
Trees provide so many invaluable services. They sequester carbon and produce oxygen. They provide shade and cool the ground. They prevent erosion, suck up stormwater and reduce flooding. They filter pollutants out of the air and water. They provide food and shelter.
Humans use their wood for everything from houses and furniture to cardboard boxes and toilet paper.
Forests still cover about 30% of the world’s land area, according to a 2019 National Geographic story, but they are disappearing at an alarming rate.
So why do we treat them so badly?
Between 1990 and 2016, we destroyed 502,000 square miles of forest, an area nearly twice the size of Texas. Since humans started clearing forests, we have cut down nearly half of the world’s trees.
At least 17% of the Amazonian rainforest has been destroyed in the last 50 years, and deforestation is accelerating.
Farming, livestock grazing, mining and drilling are responsible for more than half of all deforestation. Ill-conceived forestry practices, wildfires, sprawl and urbanization account for the rest.
As I’ve noted before, we slash forests in the Amazon to grow soybeans to feed cattle, which is a big reason we need to eat less meat. In 2019, the tropics lost close to 30 soccer fields’ worth of trees every single minute, according to World Wildlife Fund.
Logging operations, which provide the world’s wood and paper products, fell countless trees. Loggers, some of them acting illegally, also build roads to access increasingly remote forests, leading to habitat fragmentation and further deforestation.
But we don’t need to look half a world away to see the destruction. Even in our own national forests, the U.S. Forest Service sells trees off to timber interests, pretending it somehow makes the forests healthier to selectively cut them.
Forests don’t need people to tell them how to be healthy. They figured that out long before we came along.
Eighty percent of Earth’s land animals and plants live in forests. We have to stop cutting them down.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
