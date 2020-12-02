For Love of Nature: Time to protect the overstory

Walk through a forest and breathe deeply. Feel better, right?

Trees are not only beautiful, they lower our blood pressure and decrease stress.

Patients with views of trees and greenery recover more quickly than those who see only concrete.

While single trees can spread out and become magnificent specimens, trees do best in a forest, where they protect each other from insect attacks and strong winds.

As the world heats up, scientists have recognized preserving forests and reforestation are among the best ways to fight climate change, while also restoring biodiversity.

I just finished reading “The Overstory,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Richard Powers that tells the heartbreaking tale of our relationship with trees. This beautifully crafted book makes you think deeply about trees and our connections to them.

Even though we know better, we keep chopping them down, pretending like they can all sprout back as needed. But a tree that can live several hundred or several thousand years needs to be left standing to reach maturity.