For Love of Nature: Tiny kinglets put on impressive show

A series of high, thin calls drew my attention to a cedar tree, where a frantically flitting bird displayed a yellow crown.
This tiny yellow-crowned kinglet was the second Michael and I have seen this fall, both among small flocks of five or six of their drabber cousins, the ruby-crowned kinglet.
Don’t be surprised if you’ve never seen them.
Apart from some hummingbirds, ruby-crowned and golden-crowned kinglets are the smallest birds in North America.
At 3 to 4 inches in length, it would take three to five of these birds to total an ounce!
They also prefer Northern coniferous forests, particularly spruce and fir, for breeding and nesting, but we do get to see them during migration, when they can be found in a variety of habitats, ranging from broadleaf woodlands to open fields, patches of weeds and even beaches.
Both are in our area throughout the winter.
Males of both species have colorful crown patch feathers that they raise and lower when agitated and defending their territories during breeding season.
The red topnotch of the ruby-crowned kinglet is generally hidden unless the bird is upset. I have been lucky enough to see the ruby crown on occasion.
The crown of the golden-crowned kinglet, in contrast, is always visible, but it has a central patch of orange feathers that it displays when it’s riled up. I have never seen them.
Both these species also are tough to study because they are in almost constant motion. The ruby-crowned, especially, flaps furiously as it hovers over limbs searching for protein.
Despite their endless movement, metabolic studies on ruby-crowned kinglets show they use only about 10 calories per day.
Kinglets feed on a wide variety of tiny insects, including small beetles, gnats, caterpillars and aphids. They also eat spiders and the eggs of insects and spiders. They will feed on oozing sap, but rarely on fruit.
These birds build nests 6 to 60 feet off the ground and produce huge numbers of eggs. A single clutch may have up to a dozen eggs. To feed all the hatchlings, both parents have to gather food.
Although the eggs themselves weigh only about a fiftieth of an ounce, an entire clutch can weigh as much as the female herself.
The golden-crowned kinglet is remarkable for its ability to survive in cold climates and endure freezing temperatures while maintaining a normal body temperature of 103 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit.
Instead of entering a state of torpor, they huddle together during cold nights in protected areas; however, severe winters and ice storms can wreak havoc on their populations.
To identify these drab, brownish birds, look for a pale white-eye ring on the ruby-crowned kinglet and thin, white wing bars.
The golden-crowned kinglet is an exquisite little bird with yellow wings and tail feathers among white and black feathers. It has a white eyebrow stripe topped by a black stripe below its yellow crown.
Grab some binoculars and pay attention to small, fluttering birds. You just might find a kinglet.
