For Love of Nature: Tips on clothing, laundry save money

Washers and driers are among the biggest energy users in your home, but there are many ways to reduce the cost and lower the environmental impact.

A pack of 60 laundry sheets, not much bigger than a spiral notebook, can replace large plastic or cardboard containers for detergent. They dissolve readily in cold water, which is the most eco-friendly setting.

Most of the time I avoid the dryer and hang clothes outside in the wind and sun. I try to do laundry when the temperature is above freezing and it’s not raining.

When I have to use the dryer, I shun fabric softener sheets that are full of chemicals, and use large, knobby dryer balls to reduce static cling. I also hang up as many clothes on hangers as possible.

I learned early in life that clothing can generally be worn several times before it’s really dirty. That practice, along with cold water and avoiding the dryer, extends the life of clothes.

It’s best to buy a few, high-quality items and avoid cheap clothing.

As I’ve noted before, cheap fashion carries a high price tag for the planet. Though we rarely hesitate to buy yet another T-shirt, the fashion industry is a significant contributor to carbon emissions; pesticide-heavy cotton crops that pollute water and land; polyester microfibers that are damaging lakes, rivers and oceans; and violations of human rights.

Scientists have found more than 80% of American water contains polyester microfibers, which will remain in our water supplies for decades.

While “ethical fashion” still encourages buying more clothes, the real solution is one you have heard before: reduce, reuse, recycle.

By reducing your clothing purchases, you’re undertaking truly meaningful individual climate action.

The problem begins with the manufacturing of way too much clothing, which we wear relatively little and then send to a landfill.

In the last 60 years, fiber consumption has leapt from 10 million tons to 82 million tons annually, far outpacing population growth.

Americans throw away 68 pounds of textiles per person per year. We are also dumping huge volumes of clothes on thrift stores and charity shops, which can only sell a small amount of all that clothing, as little as 20%.

When you donate clothes, be sure they are appropriate for the season, are clean and not torn. Avoid sending clothing to disaster relief efforts. Money is more helpful.

Unless your clothes are relatively new and in great shape for a consignment or thrift shop, it’s best to donate clothing to Goodwill, which recycles what it can’t use.

My closet has mostly old clothing. I own two pairs of jeans, both from Goodwill. That’s enough.

If seams split, I mend them. If something is too badly stained, I can cover it with a scarf or use it for work clothes or rags. More creative people make fun patches or enjoy ripped jeans as a fashion statement.

We need to put an end to our throw-away thinking about everything and spend a little time hanging laundry on a clothesline.