For Love of Nature: To help Ukraine and the world, let’s conserve oil

While almost everyone agrees that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is horrific, many are focused on the price of gas and inflation.

Frankly, gas and all of our carbon-based products, which include basically everything, should cost more.

We are not paying the true environmental costs of oil and natural gas — from transporting us, growing and transporting our food and making most products — to the creation of electricity.

The war itself is, of course, fueled by burning excessive amounts of oil and gas to bomb cities and operate tanks.

The war is creating the first global energy crisis of its kind, and nations should respond by reducing their use of oil and gas, the leader of the International Energy Agency warned recently.

The head of the United Nations put it more bluntly last week: The world is “sleepwalking to climate catastrophe,” U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said, as reported in The Washington Post.

The ongoing pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a lack of political willpower are undermining efforts to limit Earth’s warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels. “The 1.5-degree goal is on life support,” Guterres said. “It is in intensive care.”

The world must cut greenhouse gas pollution nearly in half by 2030 and erase its carbon footprint entirely by mid-century to reach that goal.

In the United States, we are going backwards. President Biden pledged to cut the nation’s emissions at least in half by 2030, but greenhouse gas emissions surged last year.

Democrats on Capitol Hill have so far failed to revive the climate provisions of a $2 trillion package that includes $300 billion in tax credits for wind, solar and nuclear energy producers due to opposition from congressional Republicans and Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

In a March 18 New York Times article, the International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol said countries should be encouraging the use of mass transit and nine other steps that would help the climate crisis.

That message has largely been ignored in the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer, where fossil fuel companies are earning healthy profits and Biden has called for more production.

The International Energy Agency recommends 10 immediate steps that nations could take to conserve oil, such as reducing speed limits, having people work from home up to three days a week and urging travelers to take trains instead of airplanes when possible.

The recommendations also include car-free Sundays in cities, carpooling and reducing fares on public transportation.

The agency urged a series of longer-term changes, including electric heat pumps and prioritizing the production of electric vehicles.

If advanced economies put all 10 recommendations into action, they could cut oil demand by 2.7 million barrels a day, the agency said. That’s about equal to the estimated 2.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil expected to be lost in the next few months as boycotts set in.

We must elect leaders who will make conservation a priority, and in the meantime, conserve more ourselves. The clock is ticking.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.