For Love of Nature: Too many species disappearing forever

A female passenger pigeon feeds a male in an exquisite kiss-like pose in a John James Audubon print that hangs in our house.

It’s a constant, sorrowful reminder of loss. Humans managed to kill every last passenger pigeon in the U.S. by 1914. In just 50 years, we slaughtered billions of these birds for meat and feathers.

The current pile of publications that lies in front of me includes newsletters and magazines from the Center for Biological Diversity, the American Bird Conservancy, the Ocean Conservancy and the Natural Resources Defense Council.

Every one of them talks about extinction.

“Without a worldwide effort to stem biodiversity loss, we’re on track to lose 1 million species in the coming decades,” writes Tanya Sanerib from the Center of Biological Diversity.

One million species!

“We risk losing the species we depend on for food, water, and climate and disease control,” she said. “These losses could mean the world may not be able to support life as we know it.”

Our growing human population of 8 billion people is wiping out habitat for other species, polluting the air, water and soil and heating up the planet.

Slowing the loss of biodiversity needs to be at the top of our priorities and is the focus of a United Nations biodiversity conference, known as COP15, currently being held in Montreal.

An article in The Guardian says some scientists believe the “fate of the entire living world” will be determined at COP15.

Many say the gathering of the world’s nations, which began on Dec. 7, is “vastly more important than COP27,” the recent high-profile UN climate meeting.

A human-caused sixth mass extinction is underway. Since 1970, monitored populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have seen, on average, a 69% drop, according to the World Wildlife Fund’s Living Planet Report 2022.

The five drivers of this biodiversity apocalypse are: the destruction of wild places for farming and mining; the killing of plants and animals on land and in the seas; pollution; global warming; and the spread of invasive species, according to the UN’s environment chief Inger Andersen.

COP15 aims to protect 30% of the planet’s land and water by 2030. It would redirect $500 billion in agricultural subsidies that destroy nature.

Other draft agreements include reducing the rate of introduction of invasive species by 50%, cutting pesticide use by at least two-thirds, halting the flow of plastic pollution and making it compulsory for big businesses to disclose their impact on nature.

Representatives of about 190 countries are there; however, the U.S. isn’t an official party to the negotiations.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed on to the treaty, but the Senate was never able to get the 67 votes needed for ratification. President Joe Biden has his own “30 by 30” goal of saving land and water by the end of the decade.

We have a lot of work to do in seven years. If we don’t slow extinction, we will soon make the endangered species list ourselves.