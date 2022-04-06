For Love of Nature: Trees can help reduce effects of climate change

Four years ago — and just two days before a tornado devastated parts of Central Virginia — a group gathered at Randolph College to talk about community resilience as the Earth’s climate becomes more chaotic.

Members of that same group gathered at Randolph again last week to talk about continuing efforts to better prepare Lynchburg for increasing heat.

Our region will experience higher temperatures, heavier rains and more severe storms. There is also a moderate risk of increased drought.

Residents will face higher electric rates, more power outages, more flooding and more wind damage.

Already our region has about 10 days per year when the temperature exceeds 95 degrees Fahrenheit. In the next 70 years, the Environmental Protection Agency predicts that number will jump to 20 to 40 days. The average Virginia temperature has increased by one degree and is projected to rise by more than 5 by 2100.

Scientists around the world have said repeatedly that preserving forests and planting trees are two of the best ways to mitigate the effects of a warming planet. It’s important to figure out where new trees are needed.

Three local professors — Karin Warren at Randolph College, Laura Henry-Stone at the University of Lynchburg and Lisa Powell at Sweet Briar College — have been working with students on an urban heat-mapping project to determine the most vulnerable sections of Lynchburg.

Nationwide, studies have shown that city temperatures can be 5 to 12 degrees higher than surrounding rural areas.

Asphalt and “concrete jungles” absorb and reflect heat, and without trees, some areas are already unbearably hot in the summer.

For the study, students drove five routes through Lynchburg on July 15, 2021, at three specific times during the day. The highest temperatures recorded were 72 at 6 a.m.; 93 at 3 p.m. and 90 at 7 p.m.

After compiling the data, University of Lynchburg student Emily Cornwell determined Seminary Hill, Fairview Heights and Diamond Hill were the neighborhoods most at risk for extreme heat, while the Winston Ridge and Wards Road/Liberty University areas would also face high heat.

Lynchburg essentially has two types of high-risk areas: those that were redlined to discriminate against people of color in the 1930s and more recently developed commercial corridors.

Redlining was a racist practice, finally outlawed in the 1960s, that allowed banks to deny loans to folks in predominately Black neighborhoods.

In many cities, up to 94% of redlined neighborhoods are the hottest in their city.

Without home ownership, those areas are likely to have fewer trees, smaller lot sizes and be near highways and industrial areas, where asphalt and concrete prevail.

That legacy continues. For people stuck in higher-poverty areas, houses tend to be poorly insulated without central air-conditioning, exacerbating the lack of shade.

To help lower the heat-island effect in Lynchburg and other cities, the Virginia Foundation of Independent Colleges is working with the Virginia Department of Forestry to secure funding for tree planting.

Trees not only reduce heat and runoff, they sequester carbon dioxide and provide food. Get your shovels ready.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.