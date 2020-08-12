For Love of Nature: Volunteers keep the AT enjoyable

After an early morning hike up High Cock Knob, Michael and I were taking a break when two men came trudging uphill from the other direction, lugging a big cross-cut saw and other tools.
Luke Matthews and Lee Spradlin, two of the many volunteers who help maintain the Appalachian Trail, were looking for a reported blowdown of a 12-inch diameter tree.
If they had found the tree, they would have had to saw it by hand, as power tools are not permitted in wilderness areas.
They were relieved when we told them the trail was clear back down to Petites Gap. The report must have been wrong. That’s not usually the case.
Each year, members of the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club maintain a 90-mile stretch of trail between Black Horse Gap on the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Tye River.
This is a huge job, especially when storms topple large trees and erode the trail. This year was made more difficult because volunteers were barred from maintaining the trail after COVID-19 hit.
It wasn’t until June 22 that maintenance was permitted to resume, and in the first week alone, 22 maintainers hiked 308 miles and put in 54 hours to play catch-up from the previous three months.
For the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2019, a total of 14,318 volunteer hours were recorded. Of these 10,803 hours were for maintenance, 1,054 were put in by hike leaders and 2,461 were for administration.
Even more impressive is the folks who do this work are mostly retired, in their 60s and 70s.
Luke Matthews, whom we met on High Cock Knob, won the club’s Lanum Award for maintenance in 2019 after putting in more than 661 hours of mostly back-breaking work.
In addition to clearing the trail of fallen trees and branches, maintainers clip or cut away vegetation encroaching on the trail, paint fading white stripes that indicate you are on the AT and repair sections of the trail damaged by upended roots or excess rain.
Maintainers also repair roofs on shelters, replace outhouses, break up fire rings, remove graffiti and pick up trash.
Hikers using the trail are mostly respectful of it, but some are not. In any outdoor space, remember to “Leave No Trace” so others can enjoy it. That’s especially true now when COVID-19 has more people heading outdoors.
Our club has received many kudos over the years from hikers who report our section is one of the best maintained on the entire 2,190-mile trail, but obviously, it takes a lot of volunteers to keep the AT a magical experience.
Michael and I have a three-mile stretch of the AT, but we rely on folks with a lot more experience and training to remove the big blowdowns and repair the trail.
We are always amazed at the work our maintainers do and realize how important it is to find the next generation to protect this national treasure.
If you are interested in helping out or hiking, check nbatc.org.
