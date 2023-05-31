Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

We headed to the Blue Ridge Parkway twice last week to walk among the wildflowers and warblers in idyllic spring weather.

On Thursday we took one of our favorite strolls: Thunder Ridge Overlook to Thunder Hill Shelter.

We spent nearly three hours going 1.75 miles. Good thing we aren’t planning to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail! It would take decades at that rate.

At Thunder Ridge, we were greeted by a half dozen indigo buntings, American restarts and red-eyed vireos.

As we clambered over the rocky trail, we were surrounded by the white blossoms of Allegheny blackberries and the deep purple of rhododendron blooms.

Both Soloman’s seal, with its lovely white bell-shaped flowers hiding beneath its leaves, and false Solomon’s seal with its fuzzy white blossoms at the end of its stem, sprung up along the trail.

A blue-headed vireo with its classic spectacles appeared in front of me and soon started chattering with a possible mate.

After crossing the parkway, we came upon a mini forest of cinnamon ferns, with their large cinnamon-colored, spore-bearing fronds.

Above our heads, hooded and scarlet tanagers joined the ever-talkative red-eyed vireos and redstarts.

As we continued up the trail, we had to stop for black-and-white warblers, cerulean warbers and even a Canada warbler.

A bunch of rowdy gray catbirds mocked their neighbors, while in the distance a barred owl hooted its familiar call: “Who cooks for you?”

The trail was lined with pagoda dogwoods, spiderwort, wild geranium, white clintonia and 10 yellow lady’s slippers, a beautiful native orchid.

We spied a rose-breasted grosbeak singing high in a poplar and a number of eastern towhees flitting lower down.

Ovenbirds, wood thrushes and worm-eating warblers sang, while a dark-eyed junco quietly gathered caterpillars for its babies.

The top of the trail boasted fragrant wild azalea and the last vestiges of bleeding heart, trillium, Canadian lousewort and star chickweed.

On our return, we flushed a wild turkey hen and four or five fuzzy babies that shot frantically into the air. In all, we heard or saw 24 species and 103 individual birds.

On Friday we headed for Otter Creek and saw our first newborn fawn of the year as its mother stopped traffic to get it across the road.

Once on the trail, we hiked two miles among mountain laurel, the tall white spikes of galax and the tiny white flowers of the low-growing partridge berry, which will sport red berries in the fall.

We passed the yellow flowers of rattlesnake hawkweed and a tiny ring-necked snake that lay perfectly still along the trail’s edge.

We saw two nesting pairs of worm-eating warblers who chirped incessantly, clearly not wanting us near their nests hidden on the ground. They were carrying caterpillars to their babies, and one grappled with a caterpillar nearly half its size.

Louisiana waterthrushes sang and chirped along the babbling creek, while northern parula warblers sang overhead. We clocked another 18 bird species.

The woods are too beautiful this time of year to be anywhere else.