For Love of Nature: Was 2021 the year of the cuckoo?

This summer we have heard and seen cuckoos all around us. While I’m talking about birds, you may interpret that statement as you wish.
Just last week, a yellow-billed cuckoo stared down at us from his perch, giving us one of the best views we have ever had of this often-elusive bird.
As the name implies, this bird has a yellow bill and a distinctive call: a rapid-fire ku-ku-ku-ku-ku-kuuu. They have a white breast and brown back with rufous primaries and a long black tail with large white spots.
They are about a foot long with an 18-inch wingspan and a distinctive flight, with deep beats of their long pointed wings.
In our area, we also occasionally see and hear the black-billed cuckoo, a slightly smaller bird with a different call: po, po, po.
The cuckoo clock was named after the common cuckoo of Europe and Asia, which actually sounds like the clock: cuc-koo, cuc-koo, cuc-koo. Michael and I heard one in Spain a few years ago.
The Old World common cuckoo is famous for laying its eggs in other birds’ nests, letting other birds raise their chicks. Black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos are occasionally parasitic nesters, but more often they build their own nest and raise their chicks themselves.
Cuckoos are beneficial because they are one of the few birds to eat lots of spiny tent caterpillars. Because those spines end up sticking to the lining of their stomach, they periodically shed the stomach lining, coughing it up in one giant pellet, much like an owl.
Individual cuckoos eat thousands of caterpillars per season. On the East Coast, periodic outbreaks of tent caterpillars draw cuckoos to their webs, where they may eat as many as 100 caterpillars at a sitting, according to Cornell University’s All About Birds website.
Fall webworms and the larvae of gypsy and tussock moths are also part of their diet, often supplemented with beetles, ants and spiders.
They also enjoy annual outbreaks of cicadas, katydids and crickets and will hop to the ground to chase frogs and lizards. In summer and fall, cuckoos forage on wild fruits, including elderberries, blackberries and wild grapes. In winter, they migrate to South America.
Pairs may scout prospective nest sites multiple times before building a nest together. Nest heights can range from 3 feet to as much as 90 feet off the ground, with a flimsy nest placed on a horizontal branch or in the fork of a tree or large shrub.
The pair constructs a flat, oblong platform and the nest cup is about 5 inches across and 1.5 inches deep.
Yellow-billed cuckoos have one of the shortest nesting cycles of any bird species. From the start of incubation to fledging can take as little as 17 days. Although born naked, the young birds develop quickly and within a week are fully feathered and ready to leave the nest.
Yellow-billed cuckoo populations declined by about 52% between 1966 and 2015, largely because humans have destroyed much of their habitat. Now that’s cuckoo.
