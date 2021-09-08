For Love of Nature: Was 2021 the year of the cuckoo?

This summer we have heard and seen cuckoos all around us. While I’m talking about birds, you may interpret that statement as you wish.

Just last week, a yellow-billed cuckoo stared down at us from his perch, giving us one of the best views we have ever had of this often-elusive bird.

As the name implies, this bird has a yellow bill and a distinctive call: a rapid-fire ku-ku-ku-ku-ku-kuuu. They have a white breast and brown back with rufous primaries and a long black tail with large white spots.

They are about a foot long with an 18-inch wingspan and a distinctive flight, with deep beats of their long pointed wings.

In our area, we also occasionally see and hear the black-billed cuckoo, a slightly smaller bird with a different call: po, po, po.

The cuckoo clock was named after the common cuckoo of Europe and Asia, which actually sounds like the clock: cuc-koo, cuc-koo, cuc-koo. Michael and I heard one in Spain a few years ago.

The Old World common cuckoo is famous for laying its eggs in other birds’ nests, letting other birds raise their chicks. Black-billed and yellow-billed cuckoos are occasionally parasitic nesters, but more often they build their own nest and raise their chicks themselves.