Our country’s only marsupial is a slow mover.

Unfortunately that means you are most likely to see an opossum dead in the middle of the road.

And it’s not just “playing possum.”

The opossum is noted for reacting to threats by pretending to be dead. The reaction, however, is not voluntary, but triggered by extreme fear.

When baring its 50 teeth and hissing do not dissuade an attacker — and running up a tree is not an option — opossums go into a comatose state, mimicking a cardiac arrest.

If a predator moves closer, the opossum will sometimes emit a foul-smelling fluid, hoping to scare the attacker away. While the predator is trying to figure out what this peculiar animal is, the opossum will sometimes suddenly “come to life” and scurry off.

There are several dozen different species of opossum, which are often called possums in North America. The most notable is the Virginia opossum or common opossum. The word “opossum” comes from the Algonquian word meaning “white face.”

Like most marsupials, opossums carry their young in a pouch. Many of us are more familiar with the marsupials of Australia, including kangaroos, wallabies, koalas and wombats.

According to National Geographic, after only 12 days gestation, the female opossum gives birth to up to 20 young as tiny as honeybees. Babies immediately crawl into the mother’s pouch, where they fight to latch onto one of 13 teats for two months.

As they grow, they will go in and out of the pouch and sometimes ride on the mother’s back as she hunts for food.

As adults, opossums are about the size of a cat and weigh between eight and 13 pounds. On average, they only live for a year.

They are omnivores, and while many memes say they eat tons of ticks, they don’t, according to an article in sciencedirect.com.

They do happily eat cockroaches, rats, mice and all types of carrion. They will eat grass, nuts, fruit, birds, insects, worms, snakes and even chickens. They are scavengers, and they often visit human homes to raid garbage cans.

Opossums are excellent tree climbers and spend much of their time aloft. They are aided in this by sharp claws, which dig into bark, and by a long prehensile tail that can be used as an extra limb. Opossums nest in tree holes or in dens made by other animals.

Despite popular belief, opossums do not hang by their tails. A baby opossum might be able to manage this feat for a second or two, but weight and body size in proportion to tail strength rule out the possibility of an adult doing the same.

These creatures are incredibly gentle and will not attack a human unless provoked.

The opossum does not hibernate, and can be seen all winter, although it may remain sheltered during cold spells.

So be careful as dark arrives, and try to avoid hitting this unique animal, whose fossil remains show that it has roamed the earth for 70 million years.