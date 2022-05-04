For Love of Nature: We could learn from the patience of birds

Hour after hour, day after day, week after week, birds sit on their eggs, waiting for their babies to hatch.

In freezing rain, ferocious wind or baking sunshine, birds protect their incubating eggs from the elements.

I’ve often marveled at the patience required for this necessary part of a bird’s life.

This spring, we have been treated to a bird’s eye view of a pair of nesting red-shouldered hawks. They first appeared in early March, as the vocal male performed death-defying aerial plunges to impress his mate.

One day, I got lucky and saw them land high in the crotch of a tulip poplar across the street in our neighbor’s yard. And there it was – a nest built of sticks with soft, green moss spilling over the side.

Just days later, I twice saw the pair mating on the branch of a nearby tree. Twice for insurance or fun?

In the same time frame, the first week of March, we spied a squirrel, unmoving, high in a tree in our yard. A close look with binoculars showed, as we suspected, that this squirrel was dead.

The next morning it was gone. We surmise that one of the hawks stored in there for the next day’s breakfast.

Michael set up our spotting scope so we could keep an eye on the nest from our bay window, and we watched for six weeks as a hawk carefully, patiently sat on the nest before it seemed there might be babies aboard.

Both female and male take turns incubating the eggs, though the female gets the larger share of this task. We only saw one changing of the guard, when the smaller male flew in with some food in his talons, and the larger female got a chance to hunt and stretch her wings.

We often heard them calling to each other — one in the nest and the other circling above.

It didn’t matter when we peered through the scope, there was nearly always a head visible. Sometimes we could barely make out movement, while in bright sunshine, the reddish head and curved yellow beak glistened and a single black eye stared back at us.

Getting the eggs to hatch, which for these birds takes 28 to 33 days, is just the first task that requires extreme patience. The babies usually number three to four and fledge in about six weeks. The male more often hunts for food.

After they leave the nest, the young remain dependent on their parents for food until they are 17 to 19 weeks old.

Despite their parents’ best efforts, only about 30% of the young survive harsh weather conditions, parasites, predations or collisions with automobiles and electric wires.

As is the case with most birds, habitat loss remains the biggest threat to the survival of red-shouldered hawks. Their role in the world is crucial as they prey primarily on rodents.

To me, however, their importance includes what they can teach us about patience, parenting and fortitude. They are also downright beautiful.

