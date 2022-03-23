For Love of Nature: Welcome spring with a walk in the woods

As we arrived at the trailhead at the James River Foot Bridge, Eastern phoebes called to each other and, a plague of grackles flew back and forth across U.S. 501 in Amherst County.

Last week brought perfect hiking weather so we headed for Matt’s Creek, one of our favorite hikes on the Appalachian Trail. It’s one of the best places to hike along the James River.

A little over a mile in along the river, the trail turns south along Matt’s Creek with a gentle climb for another mile or so to Matt’s Creek shelter.

The hike begins by crossing the Foot Bridge, and Michael spotted a male common merganser, a large white diving duck with a dark head that looks green in the sun. Females are largely grey with red heads.

Although these birds have the name “common,” we are more likely to see hooded mergansers in the winter.

Common mergansers are also known as sea ducks, being equally at home in freshwater and saltwater. They are primarily fish eaters, though they also eat mollusks, worms, insect larvae and amphibians.

After crossing the bridge on this section of the AT, hikers face monolithic rock faces that often drip water and are favored by bleeding heart, a beautiful dark pink flower that will open soon.

We didn’t hike long before we came across one of the largest patches of bloodroot I have ever seen. We hit it just right, as dozens of these early white blossoms with yellow centers were freshly open.

We saw a couple of toothwarts, native mustards, about to open, but no other ephemerals were blooming yet. Lots of small leaves were pushing out of the ground, promising more blossoms to come.

As we gained a bit of elevation over the James, I saw our lone common merganser diving on the other side of the river. Soon a flock of five more mergansers flew across the river, and he was quick to pursue them as they headed downstream.

While there weren’t many insects buzzing yet, we spied both a tiger and a zebra swallowtail, beautiful striped butterflies that look like their namesakes.

As we neared Matt’s Creek, another sprinkling of bloodroot was blooming along the trail, and more small waterfalls trickled down rock faces.

Raucous Carolina wrens called and flitted among the trees, while a crow cackled overhead.

Many trees were budding, but very few had leaves yet, allowing a great view of the river.

A few other hikers were out enjoying the perfect weather, while several paddlers glided by on the river.

You don’t have to venture to the Appalachian Trail to take a good walk in the woods. Lynchburg’s Creekside Trail off the Blackwater Creek Trail provides lots of great chances to see spring flowers, as do trails in Riverside and Peaks View parks.

Don’t let early spring get away from you without going for a walk in the woods. Just be sure to look up and down to see how nature is coming alive.

Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.