A small turtle was stopped at the edge of the road, right where a tire would squash it.

I moved it off, in the direction it was going, lest it turn back around.

I am always appalled by the number of creatures we hit with our vehicles, especially on country roads and at night.

When it rains, I watch out for frogs and toads. Sadly, red efts (juvenile newts) are nearly impossible to see. Last summer my brother picked up and moved 120 efts from his gravel driveway to avoid squashing them. That’s pro-life!

As I walk through our yard, I avoid stepping on or mowing over bees dining on clover.

There are so many ways we destroy life without even thinking about it. It seems to me we need a new definition of pro-life.

Pro-life means protecting wetlands, forests, air, water and endangered species. It means slowing climate change and leaving enough space for other life forms.

Pro-life means demanding that our food is raised, caught and grown unsustainably.

Pro-life means restoring a safe, clean environment for future generations of humans, as well as other creatures.

Pro-life means voluntarily lowering birth rates so that our exploding population doesn’t wipe out everything else on the planet. Eight billion people cannot live like we live in the U.S.

I have grown tired of being told that pro-life only means denying women the right to control their bodies.

For the last five years I have taught Getting Ahead classes to people in poverty in Lynchburg as the city sought to lower its appalling poverty rate.

I just retired and the grants funding the program have run dry, but the need to help those less fortunate has not.

So for those who think women should be forced to have children, consider:

One young woman in my class was raped at age 15 and is still struggling at 26 to care for that child of rape, along with two more.

Another was choked and kicked by her “boyfriend” as he sought to make her miscarry.

Many, if not most, of my students grew up in drug- and alcohol-infested households and neighborhoods. They started behind and will finish behind.

I have learned that our social services programs sustain them, but keep them trapped in poverty.

Women who receive government assistance will lose benefits if men live in their homes, a policy that only further alienates fathers from taking care of their children.

Women who receive government assistance are not allowed to make much over minimum wage or they lose benefits, making it impossible to pay for rent, child care and transportation. So they stop working and have more children to stay in the system.

Our definition of pro-life is broken. We are unwilling to change lifestyles or government policies that would truly promote healthy, sustainable communities, much less individual liberty for women and other marginalized people.

Pro-life should mean providing quality health care, day care and education for all children, and re-creating a healthy planet for future generations.