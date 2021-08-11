For Love of Nature: What’s in a name: woodchucks or groundhogs?

Growing up on a cattle farm, I was taught that groundhogs were a nuisance.
A cow could step in a den and break its leg and would have to be put down.
While I suppose this could happen, cattle always seemed able to avoid the groundhog dens that dotted our pasture.
We also knew not to get too close: groundhogs can be fierce fighters when cornered by people, dogs, coyote, foxes or other animals.
When I moved to urban areas, I learned to accept groundhogs, or woodchucks, as neighbors.
While it’s true they love fruits and vegetables as much as I do, I realized they have as much right to be here as any other critter.
When I went to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website, I found two separate entries for the same animal. The woodchuck page talks about these rodents in a non-judgmental way, but on the groundhog page, they become a nuisance. How funny is that?
The woodchuck is described as a large heavy-bodied rodent with a length up to 27 inches, weighing up to 10 pounds with grayish-brown fur (though I have seen blond ones on occasion).
They mate in March just after emerging from hibernation and a litter of four to five young are born in April. They have multiple, extensive burrows up to 4 to 5 feet deep and up to 30 feet in length.
Hibernating dens are in more woody areas, and summer dens are in fields or grasslands. After bulking up in the summer, they hibernate from October to February and live four to five years.
The woodchuck is present everywhere in Virginia except the eastern shore and the extreme southeastern corner of the state.
Groundhogs, on the other hand, are described by the DWR as causing damage to crops, fruit trees and gardens. Their dens can harm livestock, horses and farm equipment.
The DWR recommends installing a fence at least three feet high and 1 to 2 feet underground to keep most groundhogs out. Because they can climb over fences, a one-foot extension that is bent outward at a 90-degree angle should be added to the top of the fence.
The groundhog description did give them a nod to good parenting: “A nesting chamber for sleeping and raising the young is found at the end of the main tunnel; a separate toilet chamber helps keep the burrow clean.”
To limit groundhog visits, you can clear fallen fruit from around trees, though I have seen them climb trees to munch on peaches.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia notes that woodchucks are active during the day and aren’t nighttime garden raiders. A simple way to deter them is to hook a garden sprinkler to a motion detector.
If these techniques don’t solve the problem, DWR suggests you contact a licensed trapper or a critter removal service. It is illegal in Virginia to trap and relocate any animal to another area.
When calling other animals nuisances, I always wonder: What must they think of us?
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.