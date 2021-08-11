For Love of Nature: What’s in a name: woodchucks or groundhogs?

Growing up on a cattle farm, I was taught that groundhogs were a nuisance.

A cow could step in a den and break its leg and would have to be put down.

While I suppose this could happen, cattle always seemed able to avoid the groundhog dens that dotted our pasture.

We also knew not to get too close: groundhogs can be fierce fighters when cornered by people, dogs, coyote, foxes or other animals.

When I moved to urban areas, I learned to accept groundhogs, or woodchucks, as neighbors.

While it’s true they love fruits and vegetables as much as I do, I realized they have as much right to be here as any other critter.

When I went to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website, I found two separate entries for the same animal. The woodchuck page talks about these rodents in a non-judgmental way, but on the groundhog page, they become a nuisance. How funny is that?

The woodchuck is described as a large heavy-bodied rodent with a length up to 27 inches, weighing up to 10 pounds with grayish-brown fur (though I have seen blond ones on occasion).