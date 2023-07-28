As I look out on our large patch of purple coneflowers, I see a few honeybees, small native bees and only a couple of butterflies.

For the second year in a row, the number of butterflies visiting our yard has dropped precipitously, even as we plant more native flowers.

We have spent many happy hours enjoying our yellow, white and purple coneflowers mixed in with daisies, black-eyed Susans and zinnias, but only a couple of silver-spotted skippers and greater fritillaries have come to sup nectar this summer.

Tiger swallowtails are in short supply, as are silvery checkerspots and red admirals.

Pollinators make possible the variety of flowers, fruits and vegetables that enhance our lives.

Birds and bats also are important pollinators, and while a couple of ruby-throated hummingbirds and goldfinches are visiting our flower gardens, it’s hard not to think about Rachel Carson’s warnings of what pesticides do to our ecosystems.

Yes, we have banned DDT, but other known killers are still decreasing these important populations. Habitat destruction is another huge factor.

This doesn’t mean we will give up; it means we need to all be more persistent in creating healthy habitats for all life forms, including us.

A local group is asking folks to consider creating a garden and/or lawn to attract pollinators and become certified as a way to educate friends and neighbors about the importance of insects, birds and bats — nature’s gardeners.

Blue Ridge Conservation, a partnership between the Lynchburg Garden Club and Hillside Garden Club, started in 2019 to make Central Virginia more pollinator-friendly.

The group successfully launched an effort to make Lynchburg a Bee City USA, and it became the 89th Bee City USA in July 2019, with the city promising to reduce the use of chemicals, install native plants and provide education and outreach.

Blue Ridge Conservation’s most recent effort is a Certified Pollinator Habitat program. After filling a variety of criteria, participants receive a small plaque, and proceeds from the $20 fee help fund other projects.

To become certified, gardens and yards need to provide food, water, shelter and an overall safe habitat for pollinators.

Food sources include a variety of native flowers, as well as trees and bushes that support caterpillars, including oaks, maples, azaleas and viburnum. Baby birds consume thousands of caterpillars in the nest and as they fledge.

Gardens need at least two types of native flowers for each of three blooming cycles. In early spring, columbine and Virginia bluebells are examples. In mid-summer, butterfly weed and black-eyed Susans fit the bill, and for fall, goldenrod and purplestem asters are great examples.

Monarch butterflies, which continue to decline, need milkweed in their caterpillar stage. I have only seen two adults this summer.

A water source can be any consistent source: a birdbath, small pond or stream. For shelter, insects need dead wood, bare ground or the stems of dead flowers and vegetables, which is why it’s good to leave a “messy” garden over winter.

Check blueridgeconservation.com to become more pollinator friendly.