For Love of Nature: Whip-poor-wills provide nocturnal concert

Whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will.
The eastern whip-poor-will is named for this incessant call. Many folks who once commonly heard it never hear it anymore.
Michael and I, however, got lucky on a recent moonlit night while doing a nocturnal bird survey for the second Virginia Breeding Bird Atlas, a five-year project measuring breeding activity throughout the state to compare to a similar survey 30 years ago.
This project is winding down, but we agreed to help finish out a section near the James River Foot Bridge off U.S. 501.
As we made our first attempt to call in owls, Michael heard a whip-poor-will in the distance, a call I have only heard one or two times in my life.
Two eastern screech owls responded to Michael’s call, and he got a flashlight on one, but we soon were distracted by more whip-poor-will calls.
As we got closer, the nonstop call became almost deafening, and we saw a bird land in a nearby tree. Again, Michael got a light on it, and with my binoculars poised, I saw my first whip-poor-will, an exceptionally rare and lucky sight.
The song seems to go on endlessly; a patient observer once counted 1,088 whip-poor-wills given rapidly without a break, according to Audubon.org. The male calls to defend his territory or attract a mate.
Like most bird species, whip-poor-wills have declined some 60 percent since 1970.
A general reduction in the number of large moths and beetles seems to be hurting these members of the nightjar family, which also includes chuck-will’s-widows and nighthawks.
These birds are known as nightjars because of their nocturnal habits and the jarring aspect of their vocalizations.
Nightjars also are called “goatsuckers,” stemming from a false notion the birds would fly into barns at night and use their large mouths to suckle milk from goats.
Habitat destruction and the human pesticide war on insects likely are the prime culprits in their decline. Whip-poor-wills prefer young hardwood forests, which also are increasingly rare.
By day, the bird sleeps on the forest floor, or on a horizontal log or branch, and breeds in rich moist woodlands, either deciduous or mixed, but rarely in all evergreens.
Nesting activity may be timed so adults are feeding young primarily on nights when the moon is more than half full, making foraging easier.
Courtship behavior is not well known, but the male approaches a female on the ground with much head-bobbing, bowing and sidling about.
Two eggs are laid on the ground in dead leaves without a nest, and whip-poor-wills may have two broods in one season.
A nearly full moon proved perfect for finding these hard-to-see birds. In our three-hour nocturnal bird-watch, we heard seven whip-poor-wills and three screech owls.
The next evening, we had another lucky and rare sighting. A northern bobwhite, or quail, flew across in front of us on a Bedford County road, landing near a second one. I hadn’t seen them since childhood.
What a joy to see these rare birds!
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
