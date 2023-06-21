Last week, I was visiting our family farm in southwest Virginia, where the hilltop view was hazy.

One day I even got a whiff of smoke, and I was anxious for people inhaling far more dangerous air across the U.S. and Canada.

The World Health Organization estimates that both outdoor and indoor air pollution are responsible for about 6.7 million premature deaths each year.

A warming planet is likely to make that number climb, but my concern also turned to the trees, other plants and animals being impacted by the Canadian fires.

We humans tend to forget the damage to other species.

Trees are one of the best defenses we have against climate change, unless droughts lead to fires that burn them up and release lots more carbon.

The fires across Canada have burned the most land on record so early in the season: nearly 12 million acres, according to The Washington Post. That’s more land than Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island combined.

And already, even though the fire season is just underway, more of Canada has burned than in all but three entire fire seasons since records began in 1983.

Although fire is common in May in parts of Canada, the majority of burning historically comes in July, August and September.

While we are fortunate to be enjoying a cooler-than-average spring and first day of summer here in Virginia, that’s not true for most of the planet, which is experiencing above average temperatures.

More dangerous wildfires are expected in a warming world, especially in the northern latitudes that are heating up the fastest.

Larger fires are hotter and more intense, allowing for rapid increase in size, which sends more smoke higher into the atmosphere and farther downwind.

That also means trouble for wildlife. CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) reported on the concerns of a biologist in Quebec.

Steeve (sic) Côté says fires of this intensity typically happen every couple of centuries but the last in Quebec was just 30 years ago, posing a challenge to wildlife.

While adult birds and larger mammals can usually escape, many smaller animals cannot outrun a wildfire.

Many species are adaptive and will bounce back, but experts say with so much forest ablaze, animals, insects and the boreal forest itself could be destabilized for years.

Those that survive may struggle to find new habitat, food and mates in an unfamiliar place. On the other hand, some species thrive without predators around.

Maxim Larrivée, director of the Montreal Insectarium, says insects can play a major role in regenerating a forest after a fire, helping decompose the charred trees.

While insects are normally an important food source for other species, the overabundance of some insects, like spruce budworm, can result in a cycle that worsens future wildfires.

“Unfortunately, those are all manifestations of climate change that as a scientific community, we have been warning society were going to happen,” Larrivée noted. “This is just another really unpleasant manifestation of what can happen if we don’t get our act together collectively.”