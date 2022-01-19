For Love of Nature: Winter birding brings new delights

Large flocks of horned larks swirled high above us as we patiently waited for them to land nearby.

Despite the cold wind, we were determined to see these birds up close. One, then another, landed in the road and we were able to get good looks at them in our scopes. My first horned lark! Michael had only seen three many years ago.

We were out with our friend Bob Epperson, who always knows where to find interesting birds.

We spent one morning last week wandering the back, country roads of Bedford County for a chance to see horned larks and American pipits.

These two species, along with savannah sparrows, Lapland longspurs and snow buntings, are among the few species of small eastern songbirds that are normally found on open ground, including pastures, plowed fields and golf courses.

Adult male horned larks boast a beautiful black mask on a yellow face with a black necklace. Their bodies are light brown and rusty with white breasts. They sometimes display two tiny black-feathered “horns” on their crowns.

While these birds breed in the far north, they can also be found here year-round. Bob has confirmed them nesting in Bedford County. We saw about 80 swirling around open fields.

Bob called in an American pipit that landed right in front of us on a berm along the roadside. Another first for me, the pipit nests on open ground in the tundra, but comes south for the winter. These gray birds have either streaked, pale yellow breasts or pale pinkish breasts.

We also caught glimpses of savannah sparrows flying low along the road and quickly disappearing under dead tufts of grass. After several attempts to get a good look, two sparrows perched on top of a couple of stalks to allow us to see their bright white breasts streaked with dark lines, a white throat and pale yellow lores around their eyes.

Savannah sparrows are similar to song sparrows but have a crisper white belly and tend to be more secretive.

We had a couple of other pleasant surprises as we drove around. One was a brown-headed nuthatch I spotted on a power line. These small birds generally are not found north of Smith Mountain Lake.

We also flushed a flock of about 30 meadowlarks, which rarely hang out in such large numbers.

Other surprisingly large flocks of crows cawed from rows of trees. Bob estimated more than 350 of these talkative birds.

We saw several murmurations of European starlings numbering close to 400. Starlings fly in amazing swirling patterns, sometimes, it appears for fun; however, we did see one group being chased by a hawk and their movements can clearly confuse a predator.

After about three hours of birding, our fingers and noses were frozen so we stopped counting.

Our morning total was 42 species, though Michael and I did not hear two that Bob did: a white-crowned sparrow and golden-crowned kinglet. His ears are much sharper, which is why we love Birding with Bob.

