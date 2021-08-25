For Love of Nature: With apologies to our kids and grandkids

The death of the planet as we have known it is well under way.
For more than 30 years, I have written about climate change and the destruction of our natural world, but sadly, our behavior has only gotten worse.
We are burning more fossil fuels, cutting more forests and destroying other species.
The Earth cannot sustain 8 billion people who all want to live like Americans, much less 11 billion.
In Central Virginia, it’s easier to be blind to worldwide destruction. After all, we still seem to have mostly clean air, adequate water and green forests.
Many of us, however, are aware of the forest fires and floods consuming the planet. If we read at all, we know famine is threatening millions in Africa and climate refugees already are seeking shelter away from their ruined homes.
As our descendants descend into a more hell-like world, they will wonder why we fiddled as the planet burned.
A new study released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details the damage we cannot undo. It’s now just a question of how hellish we want the future to become.
According to the panel, the Earth likely is the hottest it has been in 125,000 years and the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than it has been in at least 2 million years.
The planet has warmed 2 degrees Fahrenheit and ocean levels have risen 8 inches on average.
For 30 years or more, scientists have told us we need to act now. Now has come and gone too many times.
The latest “now” warning is we must drastically cut fossil fuel burning by 2050, as well as figure out ways to suck carbon from the air.
It’s hard to be optimistic. We have seen that people don’t even want to hear the words “climate change,” much less pressure their governments to do anything about it.
We are largely unwilling to take responsibility for our part in the destruction. We refuse to eat less meat, take fewer faraway vacations, give up gas-guzzling vehicles or even avoid water bottled in plastic.
Ours is a selfish society. We have taken the notion of individual liberty to such an extreme that many aren’t even willing to wear masks or be vaccinated so that others can avoid dying in a pandemic.
We seem not to care about our own children’s future, much less that of others.
What’s tragic is we have the brainpower to act differently. We managed to largely heal the hole in the ozone layer; we stopped allowing cigarette smoking indoors.
So why not avoid the worst extremes of climate change? If we really have 30 years to turn this around, we better all get busy.
To lessen despair, take action. Turn lawns into gardens. Plant native trees. Downsize. Eat less meat. Drive less. Buy fewer clothes and gadgets of all kinds.
Enjoy the living world around you. While there is still birdsong and the thrum of katydids, listen.
Shannon Brennan can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.