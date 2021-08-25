For Love of Nature: With apologies to our kids and grandkids

The death of the planet as we have known it is well under way.

For more than 30 years, I have written about climate change and the destruction of our natural world, but sadly, our behavior has only gotten worse.

We are burning more fossil fuels, cutting more forests and destroying other species.

The Earth cannot sustain 8 billion people who all want to live like Americans, much less 11 billion.

In Central Virginia, it’s easier to be blind to worldwide destruction. After all, we still seem to have mostly clean air, adequate water and green forests.

Many of us, however, are aware of the forest fires and floods consuming the planet. If we read at all, we know famine is threatening millions in Africa and climate refugees already are seeking shelter away from their ruined homes.

As our descendants descend into a more hell-like world, they will wonder why we fiddled as the planet burned.

A new study released by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change details the damage we cannot undo. It’s now just a question of how hellish we want the future to become.