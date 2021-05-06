Don Davis: Christmas cactus needs a trim now. Daffodils can wait.

Q. Thank you for your advice on my big schefflera plant. It is beautiful now and has put forth two new leaves. I really did quite a job on it when I cut away much of the old roots. I will put it outside under my big paulownia tree and watch it thrive. I do not consider myself a good gardener because my weeds get the best of me, but I am able to keep trying and I guess that is what really matters at the age of 90. I have found that the bedding plant known as vinca is the best for me to use because it has lovely flowers, it is not eaten by deer and it reseeds itself beautifully every year and makes gardening a joy.