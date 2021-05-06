Don Davis: Christmas cactus needs a trim now. Daffodils can wait.

Q. I have two questions. One: An old wives’ tale says after daffodils have finished blooming, the greens should be cut down so next year’s blooms will be lovely. Is this true? Two: Can or should Christmas cactus be pruned?
— D.G., Lynchburg
A. The old wives are usually correct, but not this time. Cutting down daffodil greens before they naturally mature to a yellow color diminishes the plant’s ability to make food materials necessary to provide energy for next year’s blooms. It is better to cut them down sometime in June. That is also an ideal time for digging up old daffodil clumps to divide and replant the bulbs. Christmas cactus can grow almost forever without pruning if you have the indoor space to grow a heavy mature specimen the size of a bushel basket in a 24-inch terra cotta pot. Otherwise, you can prune it by selectively clipping off sections of its flattened leaf like stems until you arrive at a desirable size and shape. To make a Christmas cactus bloom as heavily as possible, cut off the tips of all stems to promote branching in spring and summer.
Q. Can you tell what this is? It looks scary to me. It is growing in the edge of the woods at the edge of my yard.
— C.H., Madison Heights
A. Your picture shows an invasive plant introduced from China in 1845, leather leaf mahonia. Birds eat its berries and then spread the plant’s seeds far and wide across the southeastern United States. This prickly holly-like plant has coarse textured leaves that could make it valuable as a dramatic specimen in landscape designs if it were not so invasive. On the other hand, the plant is 100% deer proof and you can grow it in partial to heavy shade with zero maintenance needed.
Q. Thank you for your advice on my big schefflera plant. It is beautiful now and has put forth two new leaves. I really did quite a job on it when I cut away much of the old roots. I will put it outside under my big paulownia tree and watch it thrive. I do not consider myself a good gardener because my weeds get the best of me, but I am able to keep trying and I guess that is what really matters at the age of 90. I have found that the bedding plant known as vinca is the best for me to use because it has lovely flowers, it is not eaten by deer and it reseeds itself beautifully every year and makes gardening a joy.
— S.W., Lynchburg
A. Schefflera, aka Queensland umbrella tree, is a rugged houseplant. It can tolerate all kinds of stress, such as heavy pruning and keep on growing. You are right about vinca, an excellent choice for gardens frequented by deer. They have no interest in eating it under normal conditions.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
