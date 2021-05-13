Don Davis: Growing vegetables in containers

Growing vegetables in containers has become more popular than ever. Some crops are better choices for the limited room of containers than others.

To have an adequate supply of bush beans, you need a huge container with space for dozens of plants. Pole beans trained to grow upward on a trellis are better suited for container gardens, and you can grow several large vines in a 10 gallon pot.

Beets are a preferred container crop and they thrive when grown only two or three inches apart. Baby beet plants that you pull up to establish the correct spacing are delicious in salads. Try planting a red leaf beet, such as Bull’s Blood, along with green leaf beets, such as Merlin and Detroit Dark Red for an appetizing contrast.

Cabbages of all kinds excel under container culture. You can plant several cabbage plants in a five-gallon container, harvesting two of them before full maturity and making room for the remaining cabbages to finish their growth.

At a spacing of only one or two inches between plants, you can grow an abundance of carrots in a container. The immature plants you pull up in the thinning process are quite edible roots and all.