Don Davis: Growing vegetables in containers

Growing vegetables in containers has become more popular than ever. Some crops are better choices for the limited room of containers than others.
To have an adequate supply of bush beans, you need a huge container with space for dozens of plants. Pole beans trained to grow upward on a trellis are better suited for container gardens, and you can grow several large vines in a 10 gallon pot.
Beets are a preferred container crop and they thrive when grown only two or three inches apart. Baby beet plants that you pull up to establish the correct spacing are delicious in salads. Try planting a red leaf beet, such as Bull’s Blood, along with green leaf beets, such as Merlin and Detroit Dark Red for an appetizing contrast.
Cabbages of all kinds excel under container culture. You can plant several cabbage plants in a five-gallon container, harvesting two of them before full maturity and making room for the remaining cabbages to finish their growth.
At a spacing of only one or two inches between plants, you can grow an abundance of carrots in a container. The immature plants you pull up in the thinning process are quite edible roots and all.
Collards are good to eat at the baby leaf stage and as full grown plants. You can sow seeds in any size pot, eating the seedlings as you thin them out.
Sweet corn requires so much space to grow that container culture is not worth the effort. Your resources are better used to produce other vegetables.
Two cucumber plants will fit in a five-gallon pot. You can let them hang over the container’s edge or encourage their vertical growth with a trellis.
Potted eggplant makes an elegant specimen plant on your patio or deck. Varieties such as Little Fingers, Fairy Tale and Hansel have a compact growth habit ideal for container culture.
Kale is attractive and edible at all stages of growth. Three mature plants will be happy in a five-gallon pot.
It is best to grow okra in a container as an ornamental plant because producing enough okra to feed a family involves a large number of huge plants. Red okras such as Candle Fire are particularly colorful.
Small containers work well for parsley. You can grow it in a one gallon pot this summer and bring it indoors in November to grow on a sunny windowsill.
Peppers are among the best vegetables for containers with their long-term beauty and productivity. Two or three of them will fit in a five-gallon container.
Swiss chard is a superior container vegetable. For maximum visual impact, be sure to plant the multicolored Bright Lights or something similar.
The most popular container vegetable is tomato. Miniature varieties will be fine in a hanging basket or three-gallon pot while large growers like Big Beef and Juliet will appreciate a 20-gallon pot. Two of them will be just right in a 32-gallon plastic trash can.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.