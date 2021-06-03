Don Davis: Pay attention to your garden in June

Your garden needs attention as spring turns to summer. There are more than enough chores to keep you busy.

Pansies appear stressed out by this time. These cool weather flowers now are ready to be replaced with some heat-loving annuals that will bloom throughout summer.

You can grow various summer annuals inexpensively from seeds sown directly in freshly prepared garden soil, including zinnia and sunflower. Cosmos come into bloom rapidly whether it is the pink, white and crimson bipinnatus species, or the yellow and gold sulphureus.

This annual is one of the easiest to grow from seed. As the Wildseed Farms catalog says, “if you have trouble growing cosmos, take up golf.”

Lawns undergo change this month. Chickweed, speedwell and bitter cress will go away while crabgrass matures and spreads across the ground, flowering and producing seeds to guarantee future generations of the plants.

Your houseplants may benefit from a summer outdoors, where the heat and humidity will give them a boost. Most of them prefer a shady spot.

Although flowering houseplants such as peace lilies prefer shade, amaryllis and geranium plants do not. They grow best in a partly- sunny situation.