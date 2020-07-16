Don Davis: Plant more flowers to keep yard colorful

Yards and porches will be colorful for at least three more months if you keep up with the needs of your flowers. This includes planting more of them.
Potted flowers could dry out rapidly and need watering every day in the heat of summer. You can easily tell how wet or dry a container full of flowers is by its weight and the feel of its soil.
Flowers growing in the ground can go much longer without rain than potted ones. Watering every week or two is adequate if you have a layer of mulch covering the garden.
The annual bedding plants you planted in spring will need more fertilizer by now. You can sprinkle a dry fertilizer around the plants and then water it in, or pour on the more labor intensive and expensive liquid fertilizer.
Canna lily must be deadheaded every week or so to remove faded flowers, make room for new ones and maintain the plant’s beauty. You can either snip off each individual bloom as it fades away or simply cut whole stalks out of the clump of cannas when each one finishes flowering.
Spider flowers are prolific. They produce seeds by the hundreds and, if nothing is done about this invasive plant also called cleome, much of your yard could be covered with spider flowers by this time next year.
Clipping off flower stalks as soon as they appear is the way to grow coleus and caladium. Their blooms are unattractive and take energy away from the plants’ showy foliage.
Chrysanthemums are cut back slightly in July. This will produce a more compact growth habit with shorter stems that can support the weight of flowers.
Hollyhock plants send up tall flower stalks that must be cut down when the blooming period ends. If their leaves become covered in the yellowish pustules typical of hollyhock rust, just let the disease run its course instead of spraying with fungicide, knowing rust is not going to kill your hollyhock.
Iris needs your attention. The post bloom period is considered perfect timing for transplanting and propagation by division.
Morning glory flowers open in the morning and close in the afternoon. Once you grow this annual flowering vine its seeds will keep germinating and populating your garden with new morning glories every year.
Nasturtiums have edible leaves and flowers that taste good in tossed salads. You can plant seeds this month and expect flowers next month.
Any pansies still hanging on in the summer heat are barely alive. They have reached the end of their life cycle.
Years ago, gardeners would cut back petunia plants in July to make them sprout new stems, leaves and flower buds. That practice became a thing of the past when the Wave family of low maintenance spreading petunias came on the market in 1995.
Now is the time to plant more sunflower and zinnia seeds. These flowers grow quickly and attract pollinators, nectar feeders, and seed eating birds.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
