Don Davis: Spring showers bring ... pests?

Spring weather brings out both flowers and pests. Most of us welcome the color but not the weed and insect infestations.
Q. I have been raising boxwoods for 60 years and have never seen blooms on them. What do you think about this?
— C.M., Lynchburg
A. Boxwoods need to be a certain age before flowering begins and that may be 50 or 60 years. Age at flowering time depends on the particular species and cultivars of boxwood you are growing. Boxwood flowers appear in globular clusters with a female flower surrounded by as many as six male flowers. They occur along the stems and at the tips of stems. No flowers have ever been seen on the National variety of boxwood growing at the State Arboretum of Virginia.
Q. My neighbor’s dandelions seem to be spreading into my lawn and so now I am dealing with a yard full of them. What can I do about dandelions? I do not want to use weed killers.
— L.C., Lynchburg
A. Your efforts to control dandelion, a long-lived perennial weed named for its leaf shape (tooth of the lion in French), will pay off if you are persistent and refuse to give up. Several kinds of digging tools are sold for prying dandelion plants out of the ground. The goal is to extract as much of its deep taproot as possible to prevent any further growth. Also helpful is removing dandelion flowers before they go to seed. One seed head can contain up to 200 seeds which float on the wind to spread across your lawn.
Another option is to eat dandelions — if you have a lawn with no heavy pet activity or history of recent pesticide use. Dandelion greens (leaves) have five times the vitamin A of broccoli plus healthy amounts of calcium, thiamin and vitamin C. This approach may not eliminate dandelions but at least your diet will benefit.
Q. I heard that cicadas are going to emerge in Virginia this year. Is Lynchburg going to experience an outbreak? I hope not.
— H. D., Madison Heights
A. The 2021 class of 17-year cicadas is from brood 10 (also known as the Great Eastern Brood) which covers an area stretching from Georgia to Michigan. They will number in the billions across Northern Virginia this May and June while being relatively rare around the Lynchburg area.
Q. On the floor of my carport, I saw some small brownish winged insects that look like termites or maybe ants. I am not sure what they are. Where do I turn for help?
— S.H., Bedford
A. Swarms of winged termites occur from March through June. You can distinguish them from ants by their midsections. Ants have a narrow pinched waist while termites do not. Their wings are also different. Termites have four wings of equal size while the four wings of ants’ are of two sizes. For help with identifying insects you could contact a local office of Va. Cooperative Extension.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
