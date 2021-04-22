Don Davis: Spring showers bring ... pests?

Spring weather brings out both flowers and pests. Most of us welcome the color but not the weed and insect infestations.

Q. I have been raising boxwoods for 60 years and have never seen blooms on them. What do you think about this?

— C.M., Lynchburg

A. Boxwoods need to be a certain age before flowering begins and that may be 50 or 60 years. Age at flowering time depends on the particular species and cultivars of boxwood you are growing. Boxwood flowers appear in globular clusters with a female flower surrounded by as many as six male flowers. They occur along the stems and at the tips of stems. No flowers have ever been seen on the National variety of boxwood growing at the State Arboretum of Virginia.

Q. My neighbor’s dandelions seem to be spreading into my lawn and so now I am dealing with a yard full of them. What can I do about dandelions? I do not want to use weed killers.

— L.C., Lynchburg